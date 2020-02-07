Heidi Klum says she was beaten up as a “white woman” for the defense of America’s “Got Talent” in the racial storm of the Gabrielle Union “The Sun”

SUPERMODEL Heidi Klum claims that her race got a public backlash after her comments on Gabrielle Union’s exit from America’s Got Talent were considered dismissive.

Former AGT personality, 46, previously defended the show, which she had called home for six seasons for racial and gender discrimination against Judge Gabrielle, 47, at home

The supermodel says she was called “a white woman” because of her AGT comments

Gabrielle Union left the show after just one season as a judge. Credit: Getty Images

She and the other judge, Julianne Hough, left the company after behind-the-scenes reports of discrimination were released. Credit: 2019 NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The German model was perceived as the “defender” of the show when she spoke at an event of the Television Critics Association in January.

“I just had an amazing experience [on the show]. I can’t speak for Gabrielle.

“I haven’t had the same experience. You treat everyone with the greatest respect for me,” she said at the time.

However, Project Runway presenter announced that these comments had gotten her into trouble and continued to defend her as her race got into heated entertainment.

Heidi was accompanied by Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Mel B while she was judging the show. Credit: NBCUniversal – Getty

The blonde television personality appeared for six seasons in the talent contest Credit: 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC

“A lot of people got mad at me. For example, I was called “a white woman,” she said at the amfAR gala in New York City.

“I think it is important that everyone tells their truth. I think if there is a story it should be told. I had a different story.

“I can only speak to what I saw – it has nothing to do with my color. I am human, so I only looked at what I saw, ”she closed with the socket.

From the eighth to the thirteenth and the first season of America’s Got Talent: The Champions until her departure in February 2019, Heidi was a judge at the side of Simon Cowell [60].

The former AGT judge was reportedly discriminated against at showCredit: 2019 NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The actress was awash in support when the news spread, and thanked her followers on TwitterCredit: 2019 NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Both Gabrielle and her colleague, former judge Julianne Hough [31], were hired as replacements, but left the talent competition show after just one season.

Shortly after her sudden departure, for which NBC offered little explanation, reports emerged that women were exposed to a “toxic” work culture that included “racist jokes” behind the scenes.

According to the insiders, Gabrielle was accused of having “too black” hairstyles for the AGT audience, while Julianne had “constant criticism” of her appearance that affected morale.

When the details of the situation came to light, other celebrities and fans around the world showed their support for the actress Bring it On.

Though she never made an official statement after announcing her controversial retreat, the mother went to Twitter by someone to share her gratitude with her fans.

“So many tears, so much gratitude. THANKS!

“Just when you feel lost, you’re driving alone … you raised me from the floor. Humble and thankful forever, ”she tweeted.

Heidi Klum gets a kiss that judges America’s Got Talent from the bizarre candidate The Regurgitator

