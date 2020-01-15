Heidi Klum defends 'AGT' in the drama by Gabrielle Union

Heidi Klum talks about her experience as a judge for “America’s Got Talent” and addresses the claims of former judge Gabrielle Union about the show’s questionable working environment.

“I just had an amazing experience,” said Heidi, 46, during the Television Critics Association, E! Reports. “I can’t speak for [Gabrielle]. I haven’t had the same experience. For me, everyone treats you with the utmost respect. I’ve never seen anything that was funny or hurtful.”

Klum was an “AGT” judge from season 8-13. She is currently a judge on the spin-off of “America’s Got Talent: Champions”.

Variety reported that the 47-year-old Union believed it had been released because it asked NBC and the show’s producers to grapple with an environment that tolerated racist jokes and statements, including the multiple references from producers that they said her hair “too black” was worn by the audience of “America’s Got Talent”. These allegations were followed by a “productive” meeting between the Union and the network.

“We had a long five-hour meeting yesterday, which I thought was productive,” Union said on Twitter. “I was able to express my unfiltered truth again. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change. “

NBC said in a statement that the first conversation was open and productive. We’ll do more research to better understand the facts. However, we are working with Gabrielle to find a positive solution. “

