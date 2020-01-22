AGT loves to put Heidi Klum at risk. This week at AGT: The Champions, creepy magician Miki Dark involved both Heidi and presenter Terry Crews in a terrible trick with a knife and a blindfold.

Heidi then went to Instagram and asked, “Why always me?” It is true that Heidi was the guinea pig in the past. Let’s look at this exciting danger, right?

Heidi Klum is almost stabbed on television

In this week’s AGT: The Champions, magician Miki Dark asked Heidi and Terry to take part in a trick in which he blindfolded a knife on Heidi’s chest.

Heidi was visibly frightened when she realized what he was going to do and let out a long scream that angered his fellow judge Simon Cowell. After the performance, Heidi thanked the wizard for not killing her. We’re happy that everything went well, unlike Ben Blaque’s latest crossbow routine.

In season 13, danger player Aaron Crow called Heidi Klum and guest judge Ken Jeong on stage. He put an engagement ring in an apple, which Ken then held on Heidi’s head.

Aaron then shot an arrow through the apple and put the engagement ring on a target. There was a funny moment when Ken pretended to suggest Heidi and they shared a kiss. But you could see how freaked out they were from the whole routine.

Magician Mike Super about “America’s Got Talent” 2014

Do you believe in ghosts? Did you see Mike go crazy on stage and scare everyone?

But although Heidi almost died on stage because of danger scenes, she is not entirely against it. She gave the golden buzzer for Deadly Games last season at AGT: The Champions. (Admittedly, she wasn’t involved in this performance.)