Heiden: here's how Canada can help the world put an end to genocide

Loading...

This file photo of Agence Khmere de Presse, taken in the days after the Khmer Rouge troops seized the Cambodian capital in 1975, shows Cambodians walking with their possessions as they leave Phnom Penh after the communist regime the two million inhabitants of the city ordered to evacuate.

AGENCE KHMERE DE PRESSE / AFP / Getty Images

Forty-one years ago today, on January 7, 1979, the four-year Cambodian genocide committed by the fanatic Khmer Rouge was stopped. Invading Vietnamese forces defeated the Khmer Rouge and ended the brutal genocide. Up to two million people had died of summary executions, hunger and illness in a crazy experiment to transform Cambodia into an agricultural utopia. Anyone identified as trained was killed, often after being brutally tortured. Vietnamese and Cham Muslim minorities were selected for persecution.

By the time the Khmer Rouge, which had taken power in 1975, was defeated in 1979, 13 to 30 percent of the Cambodian population was dead. Pol Pot, the leader of the Khmer Rouge and the chief architect of mass slaughter, has never had to deal with credible justice for his crimes. He died peacefully in internal exile. It was not until November 2018 that a hybrid international and Cambodian tribunal finally pronounced a guilty verdict for genocide against two surviving senior Khmer Rouge officials: Nuon Chea (known as Pol Pot’s No. 2), and Kaing Guek Eav (known as Duch ), director of the notorious Tuol Long prison and torture center. Both had previously been found guilty and convicted by the Cambodian tribunal for other serious international crimes.

As was the case in 1945, when the full extent of the horrors of the Holocaust was revealed, cries of “never again” followed the revelations of the nightmarish details of the Cambodian genocide. Yet the 20th century went on to see further genocides right under the nose of the international community: in Rwanda in 1994, and in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1995. Both genocides would eventually be recognized by International Criminal Tribunals specifically established to try senior, alleged perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Rwanda and former Yugoslavia, respectively.

Pol Pot, the leader of the Khmer Rouge and the chief architect of mass slaughter, has never had to deal with credible justice for his crimes.

The collective guilt of the international community caused by those genocides, and the associated colossal international failures to protect victims of genocide, have contributed to the political dynamics and will be necessary to establish the International Criminal Court in 2002, the adoption of the Rome Statute in 1998. Since its establishment, however, the authority of the ICC has been removed by powerful states, including the United States of America, China and Russia, which have a right of veto over the United States of America, China and Russia, and who have not ratified the Rome Statute.

The ICC serves as a weak deterrent to potential perpetrators of genocide, given the alleged gaps in jurisdiction and the inability to bring alleged perpetrators of the world’s most serious crimes to justice. A perception of bias has also emerged in some circles over an international court that only Africans have tried.

In the meantime, despite the reinforced, but still far from perfect, legal instruments to deter and prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, the litany of such crimes continues unabated. Think of the Yazidis in Iraq and Syria under ISIL occupation, or the Rohingya in Myanmar, as just two recent examples in which both the legal instruments, as well as the political will and consensus needed to stop horrific crimes against civilians in their wake . The recent attempt by the Gambia to force Myanmar to defend itself against the accusation of violation of the Genocide Convention before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), although admirable, is only a symbolic gesture of little comfort for victims who languish in refugee camps in Bangladesh.

On this anniversary of the Cambodian genocide, and in this 75th year after the end of the Holocaust, it is worth taking stock of our position to make promises of “never again” credible and think about what Canada could do that. , if anything, to strengthen genocide prevention.

The Ntarama Church is approximately 40 km from Kigali, Rwanda. The church, with surrounding four buildings and nearby forests, was the site of the murder of more than 5,000 people in April 1994 during the genocide in the small African country.

Peter Bregg / Maclean’s /

Maclean’s

Canada’s last attempt to strengthen civilian protection against genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing was undertaken through the development and strong support of the Responsibility to Protect or “R2P” principle, which led to a non-binding global commitment to the principle at a world summit in 2005. Although well-intentioned, R2P has not led to a substantial improvement in global efforts to prevent such crimes in practice. Ultimately, the practical power of international intervention to save innocent lives from genocide remains in the hands of a small handful of states with sufficient military power and the political will to act, and the legal power of international intervention still rests with the outdated UN Security Council , with the five veto-wielding powers able to stop intervention with a single vote. The practical result of the status quo is that genocide can and will be committed again and again, not “never again”.

If Canada succeeds in bidding for a seat on the Security Council in 2021, investigating ways to improve this unacceptable state of affairs must have a high priority during our membership of the Security Council.

At the very least, a concrete proposal should be made to set up a small but powerful United Nations rapid intervention force of elite special forces that could intervene to prevent genocide and bring alleged perpetrators of genocide to justice. To be effective, such a force would have to include troops from the five permanent members (P5) of the Security Council, as their deployment could only be approved with their unanimous approval. As part of its commitment to this initiative, Canada could also promise an elite force company. This would be a fitting gesture from the country of the former senator and commander of UN troops in Rwanda Roméo Dallaire, who eloquently explained how a few hundred, well-trained and well-armed forces under his command could have saved hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians from the 1994 genocide.

A representation of skulls in Choeung Ek (the Killing Fields) is a grim reminder of the Pol Pot regime in Cambodia.

jpg

As with other multinational integrated forces, United Nations Genocide Prevention elite forces should train together and elaborate standard operating procedures for communication, deployment and involvement in the field. Such cooperation between US, China, Russia, France and UK troops may seem far-fetched in the current global climate, but such cooperation has already taken place in the context of UN peacekeeping missions. Just trying to create such a reserve unit could help to ease tensions between global powers and give a break to those tempted to systematically butcher civilians.

The UN has been far less effective in its 75th anniversary than initially hoped for the prevention of conflict and genocide, but the presence of UN missions and peace initiatives has undoubtedly saved countless lives. There is every prospect that a reserve genocide prevention force would naturally be a much greater deterrent to genocide than any UN mission to date, or an international or national court, in that regard. If the initiative is quickly shot down by one or more of the P5, it will be their shame. If we do not aim at what is now unlikely, we will never achieve what is needed to prevent future genocides. Canada can serve as a catalyst for this long-awaited and seemingly impossible effort.

Louis Gentile is a former Canadian and United Nations diplomat from Toronto with more than 30 years of experience on four continents, including countless conflict areas. He has most recently worked on the reconciliation and transitional justice process in Sri Lanka.