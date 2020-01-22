Hector Lombard makes headlines at Bare Knuckle FC 10 event

Former Bellator champion and UFC fighter Hector Lombard meets David Mundell at the main event of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 10.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 15, at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in a pay-per-view format

The co-main event will include a £ 165 all-action competition between Jim Alers and Kaleb Harris. Also on February 15, Luis Palomino and Elvin Britto will compete in a £ 155 fight and Dat Nguyen in a £ 135 fight against Abdiel Velazquez.

David Mundell campaigns for an injured Joe Riggs to face Hector Lombard at BKFC 10 in Fort Lauderdale! pic.twitter.com/KD8MAKSKL9

– Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc), January 20, 2020

“BKFC 10” will be broadcast exclusively in the United States and Canada via pay-per-view through MultiVision Media, Inc. in all major television distributors for $ 29.99. It will also be available to the international broadcasting partners of the BKFC worldwide and will be streamed via FITE to all connected devices in the in and out of home area.

“It’s amazing to bring BKFC to South Florida,” said BKFC founder and President David Feldman. “There are great fans of fighting in South Florida. Hector Lombard, Jim Alers and Luis Palomino are all from there and bring their huge fan base with them. February 15 will be a great night fight for fans in South Florida. “

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest MMA Frenzy MMA news and analysis. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

“I trained hard to give my fans an unforgettable night in South Florida,” said Lombard. “I am ready and will win on February 15th!”

“I’m coming to give a show in South Florida,” said Mundell. “I’m going to take Lombard out. When the fight is over, all of my fans will be.”

Free Fight Friday – Dat Nguyen’s debut at Bare Knuckle

Nguyen returns to the # BKFC10 ring in Miami on February 15. FLhttps: //t.co/TYUgAfC5Us

– Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc), January 10, 2020

Lombard was born in Matanzas, Cuba and has now fought outside of Florida. He competed for his home country at the 2000 Olympics before starting his famous MMA career. He set a 17-2-1 MMA record before joining Bellator in 2009, where he won the first middleweight championship by defeating Jared Hess and was the first Bellator champion to defend his title when he defeated Alexander Shlemenko. He then contested twelve UFC races from 2012 to 2018 and celebrated his eagerly awaited BKFC debut on February 15.

The 28-year-old Mundell has shown an impressive performance in the BKFC and defeated both opponents against whom he played in the first round. He made his BKFC debut at BKFC 6 when he stopped Drew Lipton. Most recently, he delivered another short night against Ronnie Forney at BKFC 8 in October. Mundell, who is leaving Dunedin, Florida, has a 10-5 Pro MMA record after becoming a professional in 2014.

Alers is no stranger to the BKFC either: Alers wants to win with a win over Elvin Britto at BKFC 6, a win over Leonard Garcia at BKFC 7 and another win against Julian Lane at BKFC 8 on February 15 position against Jason Knight for a title fight.

Mississippi-born Harris made his BKFC debut at BKFC 5 and lost a hard-fought decision against Harris Stephenson. Harris returned to BKFC and scored a decisive knockout win over Jonathan Vistante at BKFC 7, who won the BKFC Knockout of the Year award in 2019. Harris took a second BKFC win at BKFC 9 against Jeff Chiffens. On February 15, Harris enters the square circle for the fourth time.

Palomino is a Peruvian-American mixed martial artist who competes in the lightweight sector. Palomino was born in Peru and fights from Miami. He has been playing professionally in the MMA since 2006 and has a pro-MMA record of 26-17.

The Puerto Rican-born is an experienced MMA fighter who, with BKFC 3, scored one of the most impressive knockout goals in BKFC history against Harris Stephenson. Jim Alers suffered a defeat at BKFC 6 Palomino in South Florida.

Former professional boxer Dat Nguyen from Vero Beach, Florida returns to the BKFC for the second time. Nguyen made his BKFC debut at BKFC 8 and dominated Travis Thompson on the way to a unanimous win. At BKFC 10, Nguyen wants to defeat Velazquez in a similarly dominant way.

Velazquez has competed in four BKFC competitions. On BKFC 3, Velazquez achieved the second fastest end to a fight in his professional martial arts career. Velazquez only took 76 seconds to finish Shawn West. At BKFC 5, Velazquez was knocked out against Johnny Bedford. Velazquez has returned with successive BKFC victories at BKFC 6 and BKFC 8 and will try to continue his victories on February 15th.