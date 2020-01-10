Heckle shows that Patrick Reed has to take responsibility in a world without tolerance

Loading...

If you cross the line of sharp training, as Reed did in the Bahamas last month by improving his lie in a bunker not just once but twice, your image is indelibly stained. First, Reed imagined that he could fend off the brickbats with a laugh.

During the Presidents Cup in Melbourne, he reacted to his tormentors on the route with a sweeping movement. Then his caddy, Kessler Karain, decided to push a spectator. Reed did not grasp painfully naively that his only way out of this PR crisis was to give the appearance of remorse. Instead, he strapped on his armor and played with his pantomime villain.

In the heat of a Hawaiian evening, he learned in one word what the public thought of this tactic. Reed doesn’t even seem ashamed of what he did when he invited Tiger Woods to the Caribbean. He has neither apologized for the incident, nor answered the question why he is being used so loudly for it.

In his nine years on tour, Reed has no doubt about his lack of popularity. When he won the Masters in 2018 and showed exceptional stamina to thwart the chase package, the soundtrack to the awards ceremony was just the rustle of tumbleweed. What was supposed to be a celebration for a hometown champion instead became a question of why Reed’s parents, Bill and Jeannette, who were only a few miles from their home on the northern edge of Augusta, were not even present. Reed’s alienation from his family is a sad and poorly understood story. He throws questions aside, while his mother and father only express their pain at being excluded from his life.

Since he broke off his marriage to his college girlfriend Justine, he has cultivated the image of a lone wolf and has made fans of the European Ryder Cup angry with trash talk and silent gestures. But that’s not why the Gulf constituency despises him. This is because there is a lot of suspicion of foul play throughout Reed’s career.

At the University of Georgia, Reed represented the golf team just a year before he was released. In a book by Shane Ryan, Slaying the Tiger, it was alleged that he had cheated and stolen teammates: allegations that he had emphatically denied insisted that he had been released for alcohol abuse. And yet the words of his former trainer Jason Payne were damned enough. “A couple of character issues came to light,” he said. “There is no doubt about Patrick’s ability as a golfer. It was Patrick as a person we decided not to connect with.”

With this dubious past stirred up by his behavior in the Bahamas, Reed barely shrugged. At first, he made up a ridiculous excuse, saying that if the camera angle was wrong, the rearrangement of the sand, which was as brazen as an archaeological excavation, looked worse than it was. Then, burdened by the video evidence, he took his two-stroke sentence and went on as if nothing had happened.

Unfortunately, there is no “three strikes” rule for this type of behavior. In golf, a single period of time is enough to question the good name. Just ask Simon Dyson, who was punished and suspended by the European Tour in 2013 for illegally hitting top brands. Some of his colleagues quickly agreed. “Always liked him,” the Spaniard Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano tweeted. “No longer.” Even Colin Montgomerie, who was awarded eight titles in the Order of Merit, struggled to get rid of the blemish of an incident in Indonesia in 2005 when he put his ball in a more favorable position after a rain break.

“That,” said his compatriot Sandy Lyle four years later, “is what you would call fraud.” Montgomerie rightly accepted that he was to blame for the “Jakarta Gate”. Unfortunately, Reed did nothing of the sort. He saw the attention to his bunker excavation work as a hit in the media, a hit in the street.

What he ignores is that his indiscretion contaminates the essence of the sport he plays. Rightly or wrongly, golfers are expected to have a higher standard than most others because they are expected to monitor themselves. Once this code is broken, the spirit of the game goes along with it. PG Wodehouse’s observation that “no other area of ​​life shows the hoof hoof so quickly” is eternally correct. Reed’s only answer to his pariah treatment is to take responsibility. Otherwise, he will soon be on a one-way path to doom.

The Telegraph, London

