On Saturday, November 30, 2019, in Casper, a sled driver uses a lot of fresh powder in Washington Park. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – Western Wyoming will likely see snow on Tuesday, which will decrease in the evening.

“A heavy snow band is pulling into western Wyoming this morning,” said the National Weather Service in Riverton, adding that the winds could reach up to 75 miles an hour.

This could lead to “smooth roads” and “rapidly decreasing visibility due to snow and blowing snow”.

It can rain and snow in Casper between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday January 17th. Snow is possible after 4 p.m.

Here is the seven-day forecast of the NWS in Riverton:

today Partly sunny, with a maximum of 37. Windy, with a southwest wind of 24 to 28 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 36 miles per hour.

This evening Partly cloudy, with a low at 10pm. Windy, with a southwest wind of 32 to 32 km / h, with gusts of 30 km / h.

Wednesday Sunny, with a peak of almost 30. Airy, with a southwest wind of 16 to 23 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 30 miles per hour.

Wednesday night Partly cloudy with a low around 20. Südwind 11 to 14 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a peak of almost 45. Airy, with a southwest wind of 16 to 21 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 29 miles per hour.

Thursday night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Windy, with a south-southwest wind of 32 to 32 km / h, with gusts of 30 km / h.

Friday Rain and snow between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., then snow after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a maximum of almost 40 km / h. Airy, with a southwest wind of 32 to 32 km / h, with gusts of up to 50 km / h. Probability of precipitation%: 40%.

Friday night 30 percent chance of snow before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy with a low around the 20th breeze.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high at 35. Airy.

Saturday night Mostly cloudy with a low of 24. Breezy.

Sunday Mostly sunny with a high near 37. Airy.

Sunday night Partly cloudy with a low of around 23. Breezy.

M.L. King Day Sunny, with a high at 37. Airy.

