Heavy smoke forces BBL Canberra match to be abandoned

"We thought you could finish a match [depending on visibility] … but the air quality was poor, people went down to the stands. The fact that you lost a point doesn’t is nothing compared to what others are going through. "

Cricket Australia said it would closely monitor Sydney's air quality before New Years, as haze of smoke continues to envelop the city less than two weeks before the match.

Air quality assessments are now part of the pre-game medical briefing in New South Wales following the state bush fire crisis.

Conditions were again blurry in Sydney on Saturday, with air pollution levels in parts of the west of the city being considered "dangerous". Sydney offices had fire alarms triggered by the smoke that blanketed the city.

Levels were lower closer to the SCG, with nearby Randwick recording an air quality index of 100, which is considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups".

Bush fog over the MCS earlier this month.

The SCG looked like Delhi earlier this month on the last day of the Sheffield Shield match between NSW and Queensland when the captains were informed that the air quality rating had reached an "unhealthy" reading of 170.

As directed by International Cricket Council match officials, they may consider delaying or suspending play if the air quality index approaches 300 – so a dramatic escalation would be required for a match to be interrupted.

They must be "vigilant" to monitor "players with higher exertion levels and prolonged or repeated exposure to poor air quality" when air pollution levels reach the "very unhealthy range" ".

"Cricket Australia, alongside state cricket associations and BBL clubs, is closely monitoring air quality and visibility in areas affected by bushfires," CA said in a communicated.

"In accordance with the International Cricket Council, the Australian Institute of Sport and relevant government guidelines, we maintain vigilance over constantly changing air quality in the locations where matches are affected by poor air quality.

"With the safety of players, supporters and staff being our number one priority, the guidelines specify what needs to be measured and researched. We will constantly monitor the situation and be ready on the field in the event of circumstances, as we know the conditions change very quickly in these scenarios.

"During BBL matches played in areas affected by bush fires, a discussion and an assessment of air quality will be added to the pre-match medical briefing organized on site 60 minutes before the Scheduled time of the match. "

with AAP

