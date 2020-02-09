Heavy rainfall hit Oscars 2020 red carpet

What was originally predicted as a light rainy Sunday in Los Angeles, turned to rain showers in parts of the city, including Hollywood, where the 92nd Oscars take place.

Around 2 p.m. PT, three hours before the start of the show at the Dolby Theater, workers should have been pushing pools of water from the plastic sheeting off the carpet along Hollywood Boulevard.

The massive carpet starts at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, where visitors are dropped off, and extends over several blocks.

At points along the carpet, the plastic cover began to sag due to the rain and production teams were able to run around with long poles to push the water off the edges in huge waves.

A weighted rain cover at the OscarsAFP 2020 via Getty Images

Furthermore, dampening the mood for what should be the most glamorous night in Hollywood, water regularly streamed into the team of “Glambot” (video house crew) while the plastic lid above them filled and filled two stories.

Reporters and photographers on the carpet complained that it was cold, cared for and even panicked when it was raining heavily.

