Heavy rainfall, floods in eastern Australia, help with fires

CANBERRA, Australia – Heavy rain hit parts of the wildfire and drought-stricken Australian east coast on Friday, which brought some flooding in Sydney and fire fighting for firefighters who are still dealing with dozens of fires in New South Wales.

New South Wales is the state most affected by forest fires that have killed at least 33 and destroyed more than 3,000 homes in an unprecedented burning season that started late in a record dry 2019.

New South Wales, national fire chief Shane Fitzsimmons, said he was optimistic that the rain will help to extinguish a number of fires in the coming days. He said that there were still 42 fires in the state, of which 17 were not present.

“The rain is good for companies and farms and is also very good for putting out some of these fires that we have been dealing with for many, many months,” he said.

“We don’t want to see much widespread flood damage and disruption, but it is certainly a welcome change in the relentless campaign of warm, dry weather,” he added.

Firefighters cannot contain large fires in the southeast without heavy rain. The rain forecast to go from the northeast coast to the southwest in the coming week would be the first substantial venture that has reached dozens of fires that have spread for weeks.

Heavy rainfall and flood warnings stretch over most of the New South Wales coast. Authorities say they have rescued six people since Wednesday who have been stranded from flood water in New South Wales.