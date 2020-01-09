Heavy rain, strong wind expected in messy weekend forecast, Environment Canada warns

Loading...

(Getty Images)

Ice cold rain and messy driving conditions are expected to hit the London region during the weekend.

The National Weather Agency has issued a special weather report for all of Southwestern Ontario calling for heavy rainfall, strong winds and a risk of ice rain.

Across the London region, the greatest impact is expected to be felt Saturday evening to Sunday morning.

A storm system that goes through the region is expected to bring some light rain or drizzle from Friday before it gets heavier at night.

Environment Canada says the amount of rainfall Saturday can reach 50 millimeters, with strong winds that also develop on Sunday morning, along with the risk of freezing cold both days.

“Travel is expected to be affected from Saturday to Sunday throughout Southern Ontario,” said Environment Canada.

In the meantime, it is also expected that temperatures will rise over the weekend.

Thursday’s high is forecast as 1 ° C, before temperatures rise to 7 ° C Friday, 8 ° C Saturday, before falling to 1 ° C on Sunday.