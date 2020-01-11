Heavily armed man arrested for attempting to enter Coast Guard training center

Loading...

A North Carolina man was arrested while attempting to enter the US Coast Guard training center in Cape May with an assault rifle, pistol, body protection, and ammunition, the authorities said on Friday.

Dustin A. Peters, 25, of Wilmington, came to the base to attend a graduation ceremony and his vehicle was subjected to a routine security check, according to the Cape May Attorney General.

According to a statement by the prosecutor, the Coast Guard security personnel saw that Peters had hollow-point ammunition. An additional check put up a gun.

“A further investigation found that Peters had an illegal attack weapon, numerous high-capacity magazines for that weapon, body protection, and lots of rounds of ammunition,” the statement said.

The authorities did not say why Peters allegedly had weapons and ammunition. The coast guard said it is working with local and federal agencies and is cooperating in the ongoing investigation.

“The security of our members and the public remains a top priority. The Coast Guard has no reason to believe that this person is a threat to command or the local community, and we will continue to work to protect our community.” Statement from the training center said.

The FBI was notified and responded to provide assistance based on the types of weapons and ammunition found. According to the authorities, the incident occurred on a military basis.

Peters has been charged with various weapon crimes, including illegal possession of a machine gun, possession of an assault weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, and ten possession counts of high-capacity ammunition magazines. He was detained in Cape May County prison.

