Heavenworld CODEX Full Version Free Download

Heavenworld CODEX

Introducing Heavenworld CODEX PC Game 2020

Since the 24th century, amusement parks no longer interest anyone. Since then, scientists have implemented a new technology allowing them to project themselves into a universe of augmented reality, a world in which customers live extraordinary adventures. Welcome to Heavenworld, the zombie amusement park!

Full game creator:

Personalize your gaming experience with over 80 options. The general difficulty, the survival conditions, your skills, the zombies, the allied or enemy factions, your companions, the game master … Customize and save your game preferences in one click, thanks to a story generator. Create your trades and companions with a powerful editor.

Roleplay, survival, and management:

Heavenworld offers a complete skill system to customize your character. Each skill influences your playing possibilities (Combat / Crafts / Negotiations /

Construction / Survival…). Manage your inventory and your needs so as not to die, fight zombies, and cure illnesses. Manage and protect your camp by constructing numerous buildings, using, and maintaining your vehicles. Recruit your members and exchange them with other factions. Complete quests, donate resources and join a faction.

Dynamic game master:

A game master manages each game. He manipulates numerous elements to make each game more or less difficult and dynamic. They strongly influence the course of a match.

Factions:

Zombies are not the main threat. Many factions are present. Each organizes independently and manages its members and camp. Your actions will greatly affect your reputation with them.

100% dynamic and autonomous artificial intelligence:

All survivors managed by artificial intelligence behave autonomously. They organize themselves into groups, seek their resources, construct their buildings, manufacture, recycle, consume their food, attack, and defend themselves according to their needs.

Custom gameplay:

Play with the joystick or mouse/keyboard and alternate between the 1st and 3rd person views. Activate the aiming aid for less experienced players.

Unique adventures:

Play as a lawless solitary wolf, create strong alliances with other factions, build a fortified camp, and protect your members from hordes of zombies, take part in faction wars … The choice is yours.

Map editor:

Create your maps with a mighty and easy-to-use editor. Test and export your creations in a game. Share your cards with the community.

Steam workshop

Get the most out of Heavenworld with Steam Workshop. Find and install player-created maps, stories, jobs, companions, or create your own and download them directly from Steam.

Heavenworld Gameplay (PC)

Technical specifications of this version.

Game version: initial version

Interface language: English

Audio language: English

Heavenworld CODEX system requirements

Minimum:

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bit)

* Processor: Core i5 (3Ghz)

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics card: 2 GB of RAM (DirectX 11)

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 5 GB of available space

* Additional Notes: 840 months (download size)

Recommended:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bit)

* Processor: Core i7 + (4Ghz)

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: 4 GB RAM card (DirectX 11)

* DirectX: version 11

* Storage: 5 GB of available space

* Additional Notes: 840 months (download size)