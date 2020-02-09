Heather Humphreys: Fine Gael is “in line” to lose some places

Secretary of Commerce Heather Humphreys has admitted that Fine Gael is “in line” to lose some seats.

“A result of this poll means that we are in line to get some new seats and I assume we will lose some.”

But she said the party “had a very good campaign and the poll is a testament to that.”

The Ipsos MRBI poll suggests that the political landscape has been the most broken recently.

With the three largest parties in the country, the total is 22%.

The initial survey of more than 5,300 people shows that Fine Gael, Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil are all supported by 22%.

But Minister Humphreys told Newstalk Breakfast: “We’ve gained a foothold in the past week … and this poll shows that Fine Gael is the biggest party that takes place on the day of the count.”

When asked what might have affected her outcome, she said: “There was an appetite for change, but change can mean different things for different people.

“Nobody could paint a picture of what a change looked like.

“For me, the fundamental drivers of change are a stable economy, and of course Brexit and the resulting free trade agreement will have a major impact on it.”

She added, “The parties have promised loose changes without defining what that means, and they have benefited.”

When asked about joining the government, she said: “Fine Gael is ready to enter the government with any party – except Sinn Féin.

“Sinn Féin’s policies are miles away from ours and they have presented a manifesto that I don’t think has been tasted.”