Heat, Grizzlies complete trade and send Iguodala to Miami paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

It ended as a deal with three teams: Miami sent Justise Winslow, James Johnson and Dion Waiters to Memphis, while the Grizzlies sent Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill to the heat. The Grizzlies then brought Johnson to Minnesota for Gorgui Dieng. The Grizzlies also worked on waiving or buying out waiters.

Before the deal came about, Iguodala agreed to a $ 30 million two-year extension – the second of those years was at the discretion of Miami, under certain conditions. And all this happened to Miami against a hard hat, the delicate situation was that the heat was unable to accept more salary than was broadcast.

Winslow knew that he was leaving Miami for Memphis on Wednesday evening, as evidenced by some social media reports and a late-night visit to his now-former dressing room to pack his things and wish a guard well.

“New chance, new beginning,” Winslow said in a video posted to his social media accounts early Thursday after he went to the arena and cleared his locker.

Miami was incorporating Oklahoma City into an element that could have brought Danilo Gallinari to the heat. But nothing was completed, partly because the heat and Gallinari did not agree on an extension.

Maintaining the team option for 2021-22 is a crucial part of the expansion of Iguodala for Miami, which wants maximum flexibility for shopping without agents in the summer of 2021 and which has been made clear to all teams in the last days – and even last summer – that it would not endanger these plans.

The 36-year-old Iguodala was traded to Memphis last summer. He did not play for the Grizzlies after he and the team agreed that it would be best if he were sent somewhere else. It took seven months, but Miami became that next destination.

Winslow has been with the Heat for five seasons, misses most of his second season with a shoulder injury and misses most of this year with a back problem. Johnson was with Miami for four seasons. Waiters, who had been suspended by the heat three times this season, were also parts of four years with Miami.

Combined, these three players had only scored 254 points for Miami this season.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Crowder and Hill “really helped build something great here in Memphis.”

And Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, who said earlier this week that he was looking forward to playing against Iguodala one day and “really showing him what Memphis is about,” said he wanted to play with Winslow.

“We’re getting a good player,” Brooks said.

Miami will be the fourth team that Iguodala has signed up for, and will join Philadelphia, Denver and Golden State. He has earned an average of 12.1 points in 1,108 career games, plus is a veteran of 145 playoff games and has been with the Warriors for all five of their NBA finals in the last half decade.

He is a triple champion and a two-time All-Defensive team member. The heat went to the NBA Finals annually from 2011 to 2014, and Iguodala has since been going there every season with Golden State.

“I saw it and I felt like” OK, “said former Heat forward LeBron James, now from the Lakers, when Thursday asked about the deal from reporters in Los Angeles.” I think it makes them a better team because of his championship “You add that to that championship culture down there. So it helps them right away.”

AP Sports writer Beth Harris in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

