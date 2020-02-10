Heartache when the Chinese mother says goodbye to her son after the visa requirement

A Chinese mother said goodbye to her dying son on Monday morning after she was given an emergency visa. Xing Ling Ren spent a few precious hours saying goodbye to her son after arriving in Melbourne on Sunday evening.

Xing Lang Ren was previously banned from entering Australia under the Coronavirus travel ban, which is expected to last until February 15.

Her son, 22-year-old Xiao Li, had severe brain injuries and had been on life aid at the Royal Melbourne Hospital since January 27 after his car collided with a truck.

Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge announced on Friday that Ms. Ren was the first exception to the Corona Virus travel ban. He said that “overwhelming compassionate consideration” contributed to the decision.

Mr. Tudge said on Twitter that the Australian government is working with Ms. Ren to ensure that she can see her son without exposing the public to the risk of an outbreak.

I am happy to confirm that Xiao Li’s mother has been granted a visa for Australia. The government will work with her during this extremely difficult time to ensure that she can see her son as soon as possible without endangering the Australian public.

The total number of reported deaths in China due to the novel coronavirus has increased to 908. The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that the epidemic exceeded the total number of SARS-related deaths during the 2003 epidemic.

On Monday, the Chinese National Health Commission announced that 97 new deaths were recorded overnight and that the total number of confirmed infections in China rose to 40,171.

Outside of mainland China, only two deaths have been reported, one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, passengers trapped on board the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship near Japan are eagerly awaiting their test results as confirmed cases rise to 70.

This happened when a second Qantas flight flew from the virus epicenter in Wuhan to Quarantine in Darwin. The Australian reported that around 250 Australians will be sent to Manigurr-ma Village, an old mining camp in Howard Springs, about 30 km from Darwin.