Heart diseases are largely preventable: 5 science-supported ways to keep your heart healthy

MILWAUKEE – February is the American heart month – so what better time than now to get your ticker in top shape. Registered dietician Lisa Grudzielanek at Metcalfe’s Market joins Real Milwaukee with five ways to significantly reduce your risk of heart disease.

About every 40 seconds someone in the United States has a heart attack. Heart diseases are the leading cause of death for both men and women. It is a whopping 1 in 4 deaths. The good news is that heart disease can largely be prevented by practicing a healthy lifestyle. Registered dietitian, Lisa Grudzielanek with Metcalfe`s Market is back to share five science-supported habits to keep your heart healthy.

# 1 Habit – Eat well

• A healthy diet is one of the best weapons you have to reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease.

• One gram of nuts (almonds, walnuts and hazelnuts) reduces the risk of heart disease by 30% daily

• Eat oily fish twice a week

o Fish such as wild salmon, herring, mackerel, sablefish (black cod), anchovies and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and reduce the risk of heart disease death by 36%

o Omega 3 fatty acid reduces inflammation, the cause of heart disease.

• Colorful vegetables contain useful antioxidants that fight the ‘rusting’ of the arteries.

• Extra virgin olive oil contains many antioxidants, the main reason why it is so beneficial. In a large study participants who consume approximately. 1 liter per week reduced heart attacks, strokes and death by 30%.

• Limit sweetened drinks, refined carbohydrates, added sugars and processed meat.

# 2 Habit – See your document regularly

• Talk about challenges in your life that can affect your health.

• Work closely with your healthcare team to control high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes or other conditions that pose a greater risk to you.

# 3 Habit – Sleep

• Sleep deprivation affects your heart. People who do not sleep have a higher risk of heart disease, regardless of age, weight, smoking and sporting habits.

• Too little sleep causes disturbances in the circadian rhythm and biological processes. These increase blood pressure and inflammation.

# 4 Habit – Laugh often

• Studies have shown a link between heart disease and stress in a person’s life that can affect risk factors for heart disease and stress.

• Stress can lead to overeating, smoking and unhealthy habits as a way to deal with stress.

• Laughter relaxes muscles, increases blood flow and reduces stress hormones.

# 5 Habit: move more

• Long sitting has been associated with heart conditions. Sitting is the new smoking because it relates to the greater problem of inactivity.

• More television viewing, sedentary living leads to a higher risk of heart disease.

• 150 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic activity per week can help lower blood pressure, cholesterol and weight.

• Something is better than nothing. If you are now inactive, start slowly and increase.

