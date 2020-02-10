Heart defibrillator donated to the St. Joseph County Police during the ceremony

SOUTH BEND, IND. – During a ceremony in South Bend on Monday, the St. Joseph County Police Department received a cardiac defibrillator from the Cardiac Science Corporation.

The police paid tribute to the life of Alex Verba, who died of a heart attack at Christmas.

A cardiologist from Elkhart, Teri Verba (Alex Verba’s wife) and Cardiac Science representatives presented the defibrillator during the department’s ceremony and hope that this donation will save lives in the future.

“I will only feel blessed if this saves even one life,” said Verba. “It would make it worth it for me that someone can call and whoever has this will get there in time to save even a life.”

Cardiac Science is a company that provides AEDs to the public and healthcare professionals – automated external defibrillators.

A law enforcement officer usually arrives first when an incident occurs, and a defibrillator supply can help save a person’s life.