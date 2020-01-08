Hearing requested by convicted man for DNA test

Loading...

BRUNSWICK, Go. – A judge plans to hear legal arguments on Wednesday as to whether DNA tests should be ordered based on evidence from a 1987 murder for which a prisoner in Georgia’s death row is scheduled to be executed next week.

Jimmy Fletcher Meders, 58, faces execution by lethal injection on January 16 for the murder of cashier Don Anderson in a supermarket in the coastal Glynn County.

Judge Stephen Scarlett of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit has scheduled a hearing on Wednesday afternoon after Meders’ lawyer filed a motion last week seeking DNA tests that he said would raise doubts that Meders is the murderer and therefore demonstrates that he is deserve a new process.

State lawyers argued in their own court that the DNA evidence that Meders is looking for would not undermine any other evidence of his conviction. They said the request appears to have been postponed to postpone Meders’ death, since it was submitted immediately after his execution date was set.

Three witnesses to the 1989 Meders trial identified him as the cashier’s killer: Meders’ employer, Randy Harris; and two other men, Bill Arnold and Greg Creel.

Meders spent the afternoon of October 13, 1987 and drank alcohol with the other men. After leaving Harris and driving around for hours, Meders, Creel, and Arnold ended up in a grocery store around 2:30 PM the next morning.

When the men left, Anderson was killed by gunshots on the chest and head. More than $ 30 was withdrawn from the cash drawer.

Creel testified that he was warming up sausage cookies in the store’s microwave when he heard gunshots and walked outside, where Arnold was waiting in a car. The men said that Meders came out of the store with a gun in his hand and offered them part of the money he had withdrawn from the register.

Harris, who was not in the store, testified that Meders later confessed to him that he had killed a man for $ 38.

In his own trial, he testified that it was Arnold who shot the cashier. He accused Harris of planting the gun police that was later found under Meders’ bed. It was Harris who suggested that the police look there.

Meders’ lawyer, Michael Admirand, wants the judge to order DNA tests on the gun, which remains in a sealed plastic bag held by the Glynn County clerk. Admirand claimed that if Creel or Arnold’s DNA is found on the gun, it would show that both men gave false testimonies when they said they didn’t know Meders had a gun. If Harris’s DNA is present, Admirand wrote, this would reinforce Meders’ argument that Harris was trying to frame him.

State lawyers argued in their own court that DNA testing will not change other important evidence used to convict Meders.

Meders owned the revolver that was used to kill Anderson. The police found in the wallet of Meders $ 1 and $ 5 bills that corresponded to ‘bait money’ that the store manager kept in the register after he had noted the serial numbers. This allowed the money to be traced if the store was robbed.

Meders was the only person who found the stolen money.

The corresponding press