Hearing officer denies DiMasi's appeal

The former president of the House of Representatives, Sal DiMasi, on Thursday lost his appeal to the decision of Secretary of State William Galvin to deny his request to become a lobbyist in Beacon Hill due to his conviction passed in federal court on charges of corruption .

The denial means that your case will probably leave an administrative courtroom and enter the judicial system where the former Democratic leader and his lawyer have said they intend to fight for DiMasi's lobby right.

Galvin denied DiMasi's request to register as a lobbyist in March, citing a 2009 state law that requires that anyone who is "in violation" of state ethics, lobbying or campaign financing laws be automatically disqualified from lobbying for 10 years.

DiMasi's lawyer, Meredith Fierro, argued that the law only talked about state crimes and not about violations of federal statutes. She said the legislature could have done it, but decided not to include federal law on the list of crimes that would justify disqualification from automatic lobbying.

The hearing officer for the case, Peter Cassidy, ruled the day after Christmas that the automatic denial was appropriate and that the "limited interpretation" argued by DiMasi's lawyer was "at odds with the regulatory scheme established by the Lobbying Law, and the intentions of the legislature. "

"The Lobbying Law is designed to protect the integrity of the legislative process, public resources and the confidence of citizens in their government from the effects of dishonesty and abuse in lobbying," Cassidy wrote in his decision. "This law must be interpreted in the light of the problems that are intended to be addressed and the objects that are intended to be achieved."

Cassidy, who works as a lawyer in the Securities Division of Galvin, said he was not drawing any conclusions from the Legislature's decision not to include federal crimes in the automatic disqualification section of the law. He also said that, as a hearing officer, he said he was not "empowered" to address the constitutional problems of freedom of expression raised by DiMasi's lawyer.

In a separate ruling, Cassidy granted DiMasi's motion to dismiss Galvin's "alternative theory" that DiMasi had violated state lobbying laws while serving as a speaker for not registering as a lobbyist for work he did on behalf of Cognos, The software company that benefited from DiMasi contracts helped secure in exchange for financial bribes that resulted in its federal conviction.

