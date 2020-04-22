Hear the Used and Mark Hoppus offer gloomy sounds on “The Lighthouse”

(Photo by: Brian Cox)

The used are just a few days away from releasing their new album Cordial workbut they are still offering new songs to fans that led to the decline.

The band is back with “The Lighthouse” which can also be seen flashing-182“S Mark Hoppus along with a lyric video.

The band previously revealed “Oborable Blasé” with a guest spot of Travis Barker.

Plus, they dropped several songs, including Blow Me with FEVER 333Is Jason Aalon Butler, “Paradise Lost, a poem by John Milton” and “Cathedral Bell.”

The track officially premieres with The recording academy with whom Hoppus spoke about the collab. He describes the track as “one of those songs that came together very quickly, where everyone threw excited ideas around … What emerged from the session is a track that we are all very proud of, and I hope everyone likes it as much as we do. “

The Used have also scheduled an official music video for the track with a special surprise for fans. They invite fans to be a part of the video by asking for video submissions from essential employees such as nurses, doctors, store clerks and more. You can submit videos here until April 28.

The song itself is a mostly melancholic sounding track, but soon takes a cheerful turn for a short funky break.

Here’s the song I wrote with @WeAreTheUsed! Https: //t.co/L6HProTGwS

– Ḿå℟ ₭ (@markhoppus) April 21, 2020

Very excited about the premiere of “The Lighthouse” with @markhoppus on @RecordingAcad! Listen here and watch Bert’s interview about working with Mark: https://t.co/e5ByyasXnG pic.twitter.com/Hf9m0kzEt9

– The Used (@WeAreTheUsed) April 21, 2020

You can watch the song video for “The Lighthouse” below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tRj7V–ZbTs (/ embed)

We also spoke to the band about Heartwork, the footage in their new music videos, and returned to working with producer John Feldmann and more. You can read the interview here.

What do you think of the new song of the Used? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

