Hear the fragile ballad that inspired Hayley Williams’ solo project

April was already a month before Hayley Williams. Earlier this week, she revealed she was taking a break from social media after a slew of ill-intentioned tweets about mental health were addressed to her.

Now the Paramore singer focuses on her debut solo album again, Petals for harness, which comes out May 8. When she split the release of her album into three EPs, Williams debuted another vulnerable song from Petals for Armor II.

Today Williams debuted with ‘Why We Ever’, a powerful ballad that was one of the first songs written for her solo project. She split up the new number social media with the caption ‘ever tried to sabotage the best? Yes, me too … “WHY WE EVER”, from Part II of Petals For Armor is out now. “

A lyric video has also been released for the new song. The video was filmed by Williams and features personal footage of her driving around in her car with close friend and photographer Lindsey Byrnes.

She went to last night Instagram to talk more about the song and share a behind-the-scenes video writing the new song.

“In December 2018, I bought Pro Tools, an interface and some speakers and decided to learn something new,” she shared on Instagram. “These moments are from my first try (we’re talking about time / phase / melody … etc!).”

She further reveals in her post that “Why We Ever” hit rock bottom and credits the song’s creation as the “beginning of a new season” of her life.

“I was at my lowest point that I had been in a while. My grief shows,” she shares. “Now I look back and consider this night as the beginning of a new season in my life, where I am responsible for learning to love. I really let myself down. This was the start of recognizing bad patterns and recognizing that I am ready to grow out of it. “

Williams would like to thank producer Micah Tawlks for helping her both finish the song and rethink it for the album.

“Why We Ever” is the ninth song to be released Petals for harness. In February Williams released the first EP of the project containing the tracks “Simmer, “”Leave it alone” and more.

According to the COVID-19 pandemic that has had major implications for the music industry, Williams decided to restructure its release schedule for the second EP. With original plans to drop the EP in a week, Williams now releases a song every week. So far she has also shared the songs from the second EP “Over Yet”, “My Friend” and “Roses / Lotus / Violet / Iris”, a collaboration with boygenius (Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus).

Petals For Armor pre-order bundles, including digital and physical copies of the album, are available for purchase here.

Williams also recently responded to speculation that Paramore will no longer continue to make music. In an interview this week with the radio station RXP 103.9 FM in Colorado, she revealed that a new Paramore album will be released in the future. In addition, Williams also confirmed that the band’s cruise ship “Parahoy!Will return for a fourth edition at some point.

Williams announced her North American solo tour earlier this year, but shared last month that it will likely be moved due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. At this time, no dates have been moved and the full list of cities is available below with tickets here.

Dates:

13/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max

15/05 – Brighton, UK @ The Beach @ The Great Escape Festival

5/16 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

5/18 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

19/05 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

May 28 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

5/30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

January 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

06/03 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater

06/05 – Dallas, TX @ HiFi

06/06 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

06/08 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

6/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

6/17 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

6/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

June 20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

6/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

6/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

6/26 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

6/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

6/29 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

What was your favorite Petals for harness song so far? Let us know in the comments below!

