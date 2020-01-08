Loading...

Tame Impala has released a new single, “Lost In Yesterday”. The disco-tinged song sees Kevin Parker consider the effect of time on memories as he sings: “Now, even if it was a period I hated from day one / memories finally terrible turn into big ones.” “

“Lost In Yesterday” is the fourth song from Tame Impala’s next album, The Slow Rush, released on February 14 via Interscope. The group has previously shared “Posthumous Forgiveness”, “It Might Be Time” and “Borderline”. The Slow Rush was recorded between Los Angeles and Parker’s studio in his hometown of Fremantle, Australia. The 12 tracks on the album were recorded, produced and mixed by Parker.

Tame Impala will tour North America this spring alongside Perfume Genius to support the new album. The trek begins March 9 at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego and ends August 7 at the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington. The group will also head Bonnaroo in June, sharing the bill with Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend and Tool. Tickets – including general admission, VIP and Platinum options – will go on sale Thursday, January 9 at noon ET via the Bonnaroo website.