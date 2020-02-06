Hear Radioheads Ed O’Brien Preview Solo Album With ‘Shangri-La’

Radiohead member Ed O’Brien will release his debut solo album Earth on April 17 via Capitol Records under the name EOB. The musician has viewed the upcoming album with “Shangri-La”, which will appear alongside the previously released song “Brasil”.

“Thanks to all the incredible musicians who helped me and the people who put it together in the studio,” wrote O’Brien on Twitter. “It was a good trip to come here. Recorded in Wales and London. Pff we made it !! “

Earth will contain nine numbers and is now available for pre-order. The recording of the album began in the fall of 2017 and ended in early 2019. The release was produced by Flood and mixed by Alan Moulder, and includes contributions from Omar Hakim, Colin Greenwood, Adam “Cecil” Bartlett, David Okumu, Richie Kennedy, Laura Marling, Adrian Utley, Nathan East and Glenn Kotche.

O’Brien released a nine-minute single in December, Brazil, alongside a trippy short film directed by Andrew Donoho. “H. P. Lovecraft, [Stanley] Kubrick and Junji Ito have made some of my favorite science fiction stories, “O’Brien said in a video statement.” But I have always wanted to reinterpret their horrific premises in a more poetic and optimistic notion. What if an alien or higher being would come to earth to help us achieve a greater existence and not destroy us? What would it look like if everyone on earth shared thoughts, experiences and actions? “

He added: “The theory that people, as a species, actually represent one large, single organism has always fascinated me,” he continued, “and I wanted to explore that concept visually through a variety of different character perspectives, mediums and impressionistic visual securities. All these layers and ideas culminated in our story for “Brazil.”

O’Brien shared his very first solo song ‘Santa Teresa’ last October, although it doesn’t seem to have made the album.

Earth Tracklisting:

1. Shangri-La

2. Brazil

3. Deep days

4. Long-time arrival

5. Mass

6. Bankers

7. Sail on

8. Olympik

9. Cloak of the night