Hear Nicki Minaj establishing himself as ‘Queen’ on the new song ‘Yikes’

Nicki Minaj returns with her first solo song of 2020 with “Yikes”. She released the “set-up number”, as she called it at an event on Pollstar Live 2020, late at night on Thursday, which delayed the release a few hours later scheduled midnight drop.

“Yikes, I play a tag and you do it for life / Yikes, you a clown, you do it for likes,” she knocks on the chorus, after calling herself the “f * cking queen”. “Yikes, yes, it’s tight, but it doesn’t bite.

Minaj teased the song earlier in the week and tapped with the song in a studio in the clip. During her performance at the Pollstar event, it was revealed that fans can expect to be in a good place on the album. She also gave a hint about a tour and said she was “excited to hit the road again,” although she did not give any details about the timing.

I play tag & you #IT for life. You do it for likes. #Yikes pic.twitter.com/pI1YZdIFvF

– YIKES (@NICKIMINAJ) 4 February 2020

Earlier in the week, the rapper defended the deposed Grammy leader Deborah Dugan. “Shout out to Deb. We need strong women who are willing to say what they have to say, even if they come up against it, “said Minaj. “And every strong woman here knows what I’m talking about.” In January she worked with Meghan Trainor for “Nice to Meet Ya.”