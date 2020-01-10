Loading...

Megan Thee Stallion and Normani have teamed up for a new single, “Diamonds”, which comes out of the Birds of Prey soundtrack: The Album. The soundtrack, which will accompany Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of One Harley Quinn), also includes contributions from Halsey, K.Flay, Doja Cat, CYN and Charlotte Lawrence. The soundtrack includes new tracks from Summer Walker, Lauren Jauregui and Black Canary, the character from Jurnee Smollett-Bell in the film.

“Diamonds” samples Marilyn Monroe’s iconic number “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend” and the song clip features exclusive footage from the film directed by Margot Robbie, on February 7 alongside the soundtrack. The soundtrack is available for pre-order now.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) stars Robbie as supervillain Harley Quinn, with Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz and Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis. The film was directed by Cathy Yan and written by Christina Hodson based on characters from DC Comics.

Birds of Prey: List of album titles

1. Doja Cat – Boss Bitch

2. WHIPPED CREAM (feat. Baby Goth) – So Thick

3. Megan Thee Stallion & Normani – Diamonds

4. Saweetie & GALXARA – Sway With Me

5. Charlotte Lawrence – Joke’s On You

6. Maisie Peters – Smile

7. CYN – Lonely Gun

8. Halsey – Experience on me

9. Jucee Froot – Danger

10. K.Flay – Bad memory

11. Sofi Tukker – Feeling good

12. Lauren Jauregui – Invisible chains

13. Black Canary – It’s a man’s world

14. Summer Walker – I’m going to love you just a little bit more baby

15. ADONA – Hit me with your best shot