Hear John O’Callaghan switch energetically with his new solo single

The Maine“S John O’Callaghan stays busy during the coronavirus quarantine. And he makes sure we have enough content to get us through. The iconic singer has just revisited his side project, John The Ghost for a new single “Rolled Down Window.”

The new track marks John The Ghost’s first music since 2016’s Sincerely, John The Ghost.

Our last piece of news about John O’Callaghan and the Maine was their inclusion in the Sad summer festival tour with All time low, the story so far, Movements, Undersigned, Grayscale. At the end of March, Sad Summer Festival is still planning to continue the summer tour as planned.

We also learned that the Maine drummer Pat Kirch and his wife Shacara Nemetz welcomed their first child, Charlotte Rose Kirch, in March.

But now we finally get to hear O’Callaghan’s signature vocals with a new song.

John O’Callaghan started his side project John The Ghost in 2016. Previously, he released material called Eagles In Drag.

O’Callaghan dropped the six-track EP. Sincerely, John The Ghost on April 29 of the same year. It is now almost four years ago and we finally have some new material.

‘Rolled Down Window’ is a far cry from Sincerely’s more melancholic sounding songs, John The Ghost, especially the hit ‘Sour Grapes’.

“Rolled Down Window” is a happy, dance-like track, perfect for a summer party. Speaking of the dichotomy between the themes of the past and the new track, O’Callaghan says this song deals with the past.

“This song is an open letter to my past,” O’Callaghan begins. “It’s probably not the sound you expected, but since you last heard from me, so many unexpected things happened in my life. I gave my heart away forever and started feeling better for the first time in a long time. I hope you feel any way. Enjoy. “

Listen to “Rolled Down Window” by John The Ghost below.

Rolled Down Window Lyrics

Floating in the night with my rear lights between me and trouble

The sign says 65 But I only see the horizon line

And now I’m going west to escape my brain

I used to be a grind, but that was yesterday

Oh, I run away from that man, but damn it, I’ve never felt so free

And on the way I sing

Hand out the roller shutter

With the sunset on the west coast and

Goodbye, so long my oldest friend

Take it easy, I won’t be back

Swerving in my lane in my brain and breaking that speed

I avoid black and white that flashes blue and red behind me

I sing Mr. State Trooper fine now, please don’t stop me

I shake my sins and they almost caught me

I run away from that man, but damn it, I’ve never felt so free

And on the way I sing

Hand out the roller shutter

With the sunset on the west coast and

Goodbye, so long my oldest friend

Take it easy, I won’t be back

