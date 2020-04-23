Hear how the Used and Caleb Shomo give a nasty slump in “The Lottery”

(Photo by Brian Cox)

The used release their new album Cordial work tomorrow, but they’re still not done giving fans new songs to check out for the full release of the album when they return with “The Lottery” Beartooth“S Caleb Shomo.

The band unveils the new song along with a lyric video as it calls up some heavy instrumentals on the single.

Read More: ADTR shows you how to play their song so you don’t get it wrong again

The band’s new album will be released tomorrow (April 24). On their journey to drop the record, they’ve unveiled several new singles.

So far we have heard ‘The Lighthouse’, which also occurs flashing-182“S Mark Hoppus as well as their Travis Barker with song “Oborable Blasé.” The Used have also dropped “Blow Me” movies FEVER 333Is Jason Aalon Butler, “Paradise Lost, a poem by John Milton,” “Cathedral Bell,” and “Big, Wanna Be.”

Now we get a new song just before the album arrives.

Last song premiere before #Heartwork comes out! It was a great collaboration with @CalebShomo on “The Lottery”! This is one of the heaviest songs in The Used catalog. Listen to @KerrangMagazine here: https://t.co/zuCQq1gu37

Heartwork falls at 9:00 PM PT / 12:00 PM ET tonight! pic.twitter.com/Nf7LiIiDoz

– The Used (@WeAreTheUsed) April 23, 2020

Frontman Bert McCracken spoke to Kerrang about the partnership, saying Shomo “took the opportunity and devoured the concept like a wild animal.”

He even recorded his pieces in his green room in NYC, just before taking to the stage. The result is one of the heaviest songs in The Used catalog. And if you haven’t read Shirley Jackson’s short story The Lottery, you’re in for a real treat! “

The Beartooth singer also explained his thoughts on the song and said, ‘I was hit during the tour and I was completely there: luckily I had a recording installation with me. Bert sent me the number, the text and the concept and gave me the freedom to do everything I wanted with my role. It was quite intimidating to put it on the road, but I’m really happy with how it turned out – and I think everyone is!

Read more: Hear the Used and Mark Hoppus offer gloomy sounds on “The Lighthouse”

“The Lottery” sees the band generating loose and heavy sounds next to the Beartooth frontman who adds an extra loud side to the song. The track closes with a nasty dissonant analysis that matches what some of the heavier hardcore and metalcore bands can do these days.

You can check out the new song below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ga2A4cdFWyA (/ embed)

We also recently caught up with the band about Heartwork, the footage in their new music videos, and got back to work with producer John Feldmann and much more. You can read the full interview here.

The new album from The Used can also be ordered here.

What do you think of the new song of the Used and Caleb Shomo? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

See more: Lollapalooza turns into first day with Hayley Kiyoko, Max Frost and more

Evan Konrad