Hear how Evanescence returns triumphantly with “Wasted On You”

[Photo by P.R.Brown]

Last week, Evanescence revealed the details of their first new album in nine years – The Bitter Truth. Along with the news from the LP, singer Amy Lee said we would get the first number on April 24.

Well, April 24 is today and Evanescence just dropped “Wasted on You”.

In December, Lee revealed that Evanescence would return to the studio to work on a new record. She also explained that it would have some clear Open Door vibes.

On April 17, Evanescence revealed to the world the details of their new album and its name, The Bitter Truth.

The Bitter Truth is Evanescence’s first new album since 2011’s Evanescence. However, we didn’t have to wait that long for a few new tunes for the band, as the redesigned 2017 album Synthesis featured two new songs.

Evanescence has decided to approach the release of the new album in a strange way. They have chosen to release the songs step by step in 2020 to better serve the fans. Lee talked about the recording process and that they still have a lot of work to do.

“We were recording this music until we could no longer enter the studio, and finished it remotely by sharing files and making calls,” Lee said. “Tweaking mixes, adding backing vocals, making the video and album art all from home was like water in the desert, my light in a dark time.”

“We are still writing and still have a lot of work to do for this album, but this time we wanted to release the songs separately, as we create, to live more in the moment with our fans and our music.”

“‘Wasted On You’ wasn’t the song we wanted to release first, but when the whole world got stuck indefinitely and everything changed, so did the feeling and meaning of what we wanted to say. I didn’t write these lyrics about what we’re all going through right now, but somehow that’s exactly what they are. “

Amy Lee further explains that people need music in these dark times.

“On business, this is considered a terrible time to release. But we believe that people need music now more than ever. We do and we won’t wait to share it, because who knows what tomorrow will bring. Who knows if it even comes? This is who we really are and we are calling all over the world to connect. ”

Evanescence never lost steam until they waited for their next release. “Wasted On You” brings the same raw energy they are known for, beautifully anchored by Lee’s terrifyingly powerful vocal talent and the metal band grit we’ve come to love.

Watch “Wasted On You” below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6MqZ3BaRzAI [/ embed]

“Wasted On You” Lyrics

I don’t need drugs

I’m already two meters low

Wasted on you

Waiting for a miracle

I can’t go on

It feels like we were frozen in time

I am wasted on you

Just give me the bitter truth

Honey, don’t you remember?

We were the ones

Nothing could ever change and

love

it is easier not to believe

We broke everything

But here we are

Stun my head until I can’t think anymore

But I still feel the pain

I don’t need drugs

I’m already two meters low

Wasted on you

Waiting for a miracle

I can’t go on

It feels like we were frozen in time

I am wasted on you

Just give me the bitter truth

This was once a garden

This was our world

All nightmares remained in the dark

A little too much time alone

And you become the enemy

Just look at us now

Drown slowly, just to stay true

I don’t need drugs

I’m already two meters low

Wasted on you

Waiting for a miracle

I can’t go on

I feel like we were frozen in time

I am wasted on you

Just give me the bitter truth

Will I ever be the same?

Am I strong enough to change?

Is it in my blood?

Protect my eyes to face the day

Get too far to slip away

but it kills me to continue without you

I don’t need drugs

I’m already two meters low

Wasted on you

Waiting for a miracle

I can’t go on

It feels like we were frozen in time

I am wasted on you

Just give me the bitter truth

