Hear Hayley Williams candidly about past experiences in “Dead Horse”

Today, Hayley Williams released “Dead Horse”, the last track on the second part of her debut solo album, Petals for harness. The Paramore singer releases her solo album as three separate EPs leading up to the release date of May 8.

As the fifth and final track to be released on Petals For Armor ll, “Dead Horse” is a song that comes back to Williams’ younger self.

Produced by Paramore’s Taylor York, “Dead Horse” looks back at who Williams was and all the mistakes she made along the way.

“Dead Horse” brings back strength to a younger, weaker version of myself. All of this had to be said to embody the kind of woman I hope to be, “she shares.

In particular, the opening lyrics of the single provide a clear picture of the thinking that Williams was in when writing it.

“Okay, it took me three days to send you this, but I’m sorry I was in a depression,” she says. “But I’m trying to figure it out now.”

The single also references some familiar moments in Williams’ life, including her iconic, self-titled blue hair. Watch the lyric video for the new single below.

The release of “Dead Horse” also marks the end of a crucial part of Petals For Armor for Williams.

“PFA ll is the perfect interlude between where Petals started and where it goes … Part lll is not far behind,” she shares.

Besides ‘Dead Horse’, ‘Why We Ever’, ‘My Friend’, ‘Over Yet’ and ‘Roses / Lotus / Violet / Iris’ (with boygenius) are the other previously released tracks on Petals For Armor II. For Williams, this particular collection of songs helped her get through some of the emotional moments in her life in a catharsic way.

“I needed these songs to help me find a place where I could name my shame, take stock of emotional scars, real friends, terrible coping mechanisms, and find out what I want for my life,” she says.

Petals For Armor pre-order bundles, including digital and physical copies of the album, you can purchase here.

Williams has spoken openly about her mental health since she announced Petals For Armor in January. Recently, she revealed that she was taking a break from social media after a slew of ill-intentioned tweets about mental health were addressed to her.

A press statement this week also announced that all upcoming Williams solo tour dates will be moved to 2021. This is due to continued COVID-19 pandemic occurs worldwide. Purchased tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates. More information will be announced shortly.

Williams also recently responded to speculation that Paramore will no longer continue to make music. In an interview with the radio station RXP 103.9 FM in Colorado, she revealed that a new Paramore album will be released in the future. In addition, Williams also confirmed that the band “Parahoy!Will return for a fourth edition at some point.

