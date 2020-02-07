Hear David Bowie’s unreleased ‘Earthling’ semi-instrumental ‘notes’

The previously released semi-instrumental “Nuts” by David Bowie is the newest episode in the Is It Any Wonder? series, a six-week discovery of rare songs that recorded the late icon in 1996 and 1997.

“Nuts” was recorded in the same November 1996 studio sessions that delivered Earthling’s “The Last Thing You Should Do”, with the intention that both would be bonus numbers for the album; however, the latter was swapped on the album at the last minute instead of “I Can’tt” 97, which is also part of the Is It Any Wonder? EP. ‘Nuts’ were not, however.

Largely instrumental – with Bowie doing distorted spoken word (“What would you rather do?” He asks at one point) – “Nuts” has guitarist Reeves Gabrels and keyboardist Mark Plati, who provides the track with his nervous, restless drum programming.

‘Nuts’ premiered Thursday at Mary Anne Hobbs’ BBC show prior to his arrival on Friday with streaming services.

Is it a miracle? also has Earthling-via-Tin Machine castoffs “I can read” 97 “and” Baby Universal “as well Earthling– re-recordings of “Stay” and “The Man Who Sold the World”. The final episode in the series will premiere on February 14, with Bowie’s site also promising “a final extra surprise” in addition to the release.