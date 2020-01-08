Hear David Bowie, a brand new man, the man who sold the world

Loading...

An unreleased version of David Bowie’s “Man Who Sold the World” has arrived, marking the first episode of the rollout of a new six-track EP, Is it amazing. The next five songs will arrive on a weekly basis, continuing on January 17.

The new version of “The Man Who Sold the World” is taken from the ChangesNowBowie session, which Bowie recorded in November 1996, and which was subsequently broadcast on the BBC on January 8, 1997, to mark the musician’s 50th birthday. According to a statement, the session was mainly acoustic, and this interpretation of “The man who sold the world” has a lighter touch, with this famous serpentine guitar riff that slides around a stable acoustic string and slowly inflates synths.

In addition to appearing on Is it amazing, the new version of “The Man Who Sold the World” will also appear on a nine-title disc including the rest of the ChangesNowBowie sessions. The sessions were recorded in New York’s Looking Glass studios during rehearsals for Bowie’s 50th anniversary concert at Madison Square Garden. The case includes Gail Ann Dorsey, Reeves Gabrels and Mark Plati.

ChangesNowBowie will be released in LP and CD as a limited edition for Record Store Day on April 18. The cover features a black and white portrait of Bowie, taken by photographer Albert Watson, in New York in 1996. More details on the release will be announced in the coming weeks.