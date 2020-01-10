Hear Code Orange's new song 'Underneath', the title track of their new LP

Loading...

The theme of the new Code Orange video for “Underneath” – the punchy but catchy title track of their next LP – is a total confusion.

Singer-guitarist Reba Meyers sings in a padded room. Keyboardist Eric “Shade” Balderose looks like a mad scientist. Bassist Joe Goldman is chained to a wall. The backdrop? Aluminum foil walls, synchronized dancers covered in cellophane and a burnt man crawling in the tar.

Everything takes place as Meyers sings how to face obstacles head on is the only way to overcome them and the drummer-singer Jami Morgan screams to judge a generation.

What brings them together, however, are Meyers’ sharp melodies and the group’s balance between rattle riffs and industrial shock treatment.

“Underneath” is the first piece of the puzzle which is our most subversive, intense and vicious record to date, “Morgan told Rolling Stone. “This is a cathartic moment in an extremely psychologically disturbing journey. This cracking song opens the door to a central theme of the disc: self-duality in a noisy, overcrowded and overstimulated society. It presents some of the tools we have, and we thought it would shock both our fans and those who have never heard us. Ultimately, that’s what it’s all about: disruption. down. we. go.”

Morgan produced the album with Nick Rasculinecz (Deftones, Alice in Chains) and Will Yip, who also mixed “Underneath” with Andrew Dawson (Kanye West, Tyler, the Creator). Nine Inch Nails drummer Chris Vrenna also helped program the album, which is due out March 13. It is available for pre-order now. The record follows Forever, which tops Rolling Stone’s list of the 20 best metal albums of 2017.

The group will complete the tour with a short series of festival appearances in the spring, including performances every Coachella weekend. The tour dates are below the tracklist.

Below the track list

1. “(deeper than before)”

2. “Swallow the whole rabbit”

3. “In fear”

4. “You and you alone”

5. “Who I am”

6. “Cold.Metal.Place”

7. “Surrounding sulfur”

8. “The easy way”

9. “Erase scan”

10. “The last ones left”

11. “Autumn and rifle”

12. “Back inside the glass”

13. “A ribbon”

14. “Below

Code Orange tour dates

April 10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

May 2 – Concord, SC @ Epicenter Festival

May 10 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

May 17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival