Hear Bad Bunny pay tribute to Kobe Bryant on '6 Rings'

Bad Bunny has released a new song, “6 Rings,” which pays homage to Kobe Bryant after his death this weekend. The two-minute track is a sincere dedication to the basketball player and ends with a recording of Bryant thanking his fans, saying, “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. And what can I say? Mamba outside. “

The song title refers to Bryant’s five NBA championship rings, as well as his marriage. The Spanish lyrics note: “You won 6 rings, 5 with the NBA and one in a marriage that gave you your daughters / Thinking that one of them left with you, put me out of control / But no, it is so that you do not play ball alone in the sky. “

After news of Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Bad Bunny wrote on Instagram, “I never imagined it would hurt me so much!” I still remember the first time I saw a basketball game, at 7 years old with my father, and it was a match of this genius. From that day on, he became my favorite player forever !! I never mentioned it because it doesn’t necessarily have to do with music, but this man was an inspiration in many ways to make me what I am today. “