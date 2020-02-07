Hear Anne-Marie celebrating herself on new single ‘Birthday’

Anne-Marie has released a new single, “Birthday” and accompanying video clip directed by Hannah Lux Davis. The song appears on her second album, which is ‘en route’ via Warner Records.

The video for ‘Birthday’, directed by Lux Davis with creative direction from Kate Moross, is a nod to Cinderella, where Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday as a princess, complete with a ball gown and dancing in a lavish room. But at midnight she is home again and goes around with her friends. “It’s my birthday,” she sings on the festive job. “Imma does what I like / Imma does what I like.”

Anne-Marie released her debut album Speak Your Mind in 2018, which followed “Rockabye”, her collaboration with Clean Bandit in 2017. Speak Your Mind was the UK’s best selling debut in 2018 and has since then achieved worldwide diamond-certified status earned. It included her popular single ‘2002’, which was written and written in collaboration with Ed Sheeran, who quoted classical lyrics from the hit makers Britney Spears from the 00s, ‘NSync and Jay-Z, and’ Perfect ‘, an ode to self-love . The singer toured with Sheeran after the release of the album in 2018.

Although no official news has been shared about the follow-up of Anne-Marie to Speak Your Mind, Warner Records noted in a press release that her second album is approaching and that “2020 has been prepared as Anne-Marie’s biggest year to now. “