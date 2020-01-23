Healthy Raptors prove themselves in the test against one of the East elite

Full selection, quality opponent, no apologies.

There was no way around it for the Toronto Raptors. With their wounded back in health and even in some appearance of a rhythm, the Philadelphia 76ers almost arrived at the perfect moment.

In a sense, the Raptors have waited most of a half season to figure out what they have and how it matches the type of team they have to get through if they hope to defend their NBA title.

Also with the NBAs February 6 trade deadline approaching fast and the Raptors schedule on the light side, there are not many chances to determine exactly where they are.

Wednesday night was an island of much-needed elite competition in a sea of ​​weakened opposition.

Sign up for Raptors newsletters

Get the best out of our Raptors coverage and exclusive products directly in your inbox!

The Raptors have done that job well – they are 23-2 against teams with sub-.500 records and had won their last four games, all against the lottery class of the competition.

It is the ‘elite’ part of an elite team that they struggled with in the post-Kawhi era. On the way to Wednesday they were 6-12 against teams with winning records. Even with the top of their rotation intact, they have struggled to go 0-4 against the other top six teams in the East on those select occasions.

A visit from the 76ers was therefore more of a chance than a test.

“There is usually more talent on the floor, size, intensity in these games,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said for the tip. “That doesn’t take anything away from the others, because they are damn hard to win in the course of the season, as we know. They really are. You can look down and say,” Oh, we don’t play anyone. “But after all, those are dog fights. Everyone goes through it. I think it has a little more meaning on the evaluation side. “

It appears that we have learned what we already knew in the course of the Raptors 107-95 victory. The Raptors are a bunch of tough, smart basketball players who aren’t bothered by a little setback. And Fred VanVleet can make great strides.

He hit one from far beyond the three-point line with just over two minutes to play, bringing the Raptors up 10. He then hit another to increase the Raptors by 13. They were the exclamation points on an impressive all-round night leading the 22 points and eights VanVleet’s six Raptors with at least 16 points – which was a good thing because no one else scored on the roster.

It was good enough for the 15th consecutive home game of the Raptors over their rivals in the Atlantic Division and the fifth consecutive street in Toronto, now that they are healthy. They will record a record of 30-14 in their visit to the humble New York Knicks on Friday.

You can only play who is in front of you, but even without Joel Embiid, who missed his eighth game after he had a finger dislocated, the Sixers remain a large, impressive and talented group. They disappeared 5-2 in his absence and came to Toronto after winning four times in a row.

But just like the Raptors, they were curious where they stood.

“Sometimes it’s a bit of a reality stick [Toronto play] or what we need to do to get the feeling that you’re improving and moving in the direction you need to come in April and May,” said Sixers head coach Brett Brown. “And for that reason, I simply like to play this caliber of team, and it’s always hard in Toronto.”

The Sixers did not give that impression early. Oversized points guard Ben Simmons has played his best basketball without the super-large Embiid who worked in the paint. Simmons was free to increase the pace and handle the ball in the open floor and easily ran the ball out to waiting shooters in transition, while Philadelphia jumped to a lead of 35-26 in the first quarter.

It came to the strength of seven three in 14 attempts, including a few passes from Simmons, who counted six assists before the game was 12 minutes old. He finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, but was minus 17 in the night.

The Raptors, just like their custom, continued to edit the game in search of opportunities and benefits. Toronto went to a larger set-up for stretching exercises in the second quarter and linked Marc Gasol to Serge Ibaka. They also used their 2-3 zone extensively and seemed to get the Sixers under control, allowing them to take 4-of-19 shots in the second quarter.

On the other hand, they put the ball in Gasol’s hands and took a few easy buckets from him with cutters. The great Spaniard also looked more for his own attack than usual, because the Raptors sometimes stagnated. A Gasol triple with 2:56 left in the half with an 8-1 point making the score the same for the first time in 18 minutes as he led all scorers with 12 points as the two clubs tied their game to their respective changing rooms 50-50.

Stream the Raptors NOW with Sportsnet

Stream 200+ NBA matchups from the entire competition, including more than 40 Raptors games. Plus the NHL, MLB, Grand Slam or Curling, CHL and more.

The defensive chops of the Raptors didn’t go anywhere during the break. After seeing the Sixers a 68-61 lead with 4:08 to play with the third, the Raptors produced a closing 15-4 run that was helped by a few deep Fred VanVleet triples, but was really the product of Toronto that’s a way to put the clamps on the 76ers when it mattered the most. Having let the Sixers get what they wanted in the first quarter, the Raptors kept the visitors at 11-of-40 for the next two quarters and only 38.6 percent for the game.

Did they miss Embiid? Certainly, although it is worth pointing out that the Philly big man had a worst career 0-for-11 and was scoreless the last time he played in Toronto, so there it is.

The Sixers came to Scotiabank Arena hoping to learn something about themselves.

“I mean, it’s always a legitimate litmus test of where you are, you know?” Said head coach Brown. “As you come here – we have not been successful here – and they are one of the elite teams of the East.

“And so you always leave the building a little more.”

We all do. The Sixers learned that the Raptors are not just someone who comes from the play-off time and the Raptors?

Well, they undoubtedly know that in their bones, but were glad they had another chance to prove it.