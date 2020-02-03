HEALTH WATCH: Alzheimer’s Association launches new source program in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Eastern North Carolina chapter of the Alzheimer Association has recently launched a new direct connect referral program for patients with the disease.

The program offers patients resources and information for free.

Once a patient has been diagnosed, the doctor will send a referral form to the Alzheimer’s Association staff. Employees of the organization will then contact patients and families and help them prepare a care plan.

The plan is expected to help patients and their families better understand the disease, available treatment and provide support services.

Employees often tell 9OYS that healthcare professionals do not have the time or resources to make healthcare plans for patients with the disease, so this program is expected to help.

“I would strongly encourage them (doctors) to get on board,” says Peggy Best, Director of Programs and Outreach, Alzheimer’s Association. “We want to help them do part of the hard work. It is not us versus them, but we come along and work together with them. ”

A structured care plan is also expected to reduce the number of visits to hospitals and first aid. It will also help patients with medication management.

“Research has shown that families tend not to contact them initially because they have to sit down and process the information and ask themselves questions such as” What is Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia? ” “What does this look like for a future?” said the best.

The association also has a 24-7 help line for patients.

Healthcare providers who want to know more about the program can contact Peggy Best at [email protected] or at 919-241-5928.