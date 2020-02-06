Health unit warns of an increase in opioid overdose in Oxford, Elgin

Public health officials warn of an increase in opioid overdoses in the Oxford and Elgin counties.

Southwestern Public Health said there has been a clear increase in the number of emergency room visits to local hospitals in the last two weeks in January due to suspected opioid overdoses.

Melissa MacLeod, a health unit epidemiologist, said 19 patients between January 19 and February 1 suspected opioid overdose for treatment at Woodstock Hospital, Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital, Alexandra Hospital in Ingersoll, and St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital . .

The hospital data is also supported by community reports on an increased number of overdoses and deaths over the same period, the health unit said in an opinion published Monday.

The Woodstock police have placed the Health Unit Advisory on the Facebook Facebook page of the police.

The health unit said the increase in overdoses appears to be related to a kind of purple fentanyl, which the public warned about last month.

Fentanyl is a highly addictive opioid pain reliever that is about 100 times more powerful than heroin.

The drug plays a central role in the opioid crisis in Canada.

Eleven people died of opioid-related overdoses in St. Thomas, Oxford and Elgin counties in 2019, Southwestern Public Health said.

The Public Health Agency of Canada estimates that more than 13,900 Canadians died of opioid overdoses between January 2016 and June 2019, including 2,142 in the first six months of 2019.