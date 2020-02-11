HEALTH STROKE 4: Vaping and the heart

February is the American heart month. It is a time when the nation is paying attention to keeping families and communities free from heart disease

It is the number one killer among Americans, according to the American Heart Association. In addition, there is the vaping epidemic.

You probably know what effects smoking has on your heart, but what about vaping?

“Cases of heart attack or stroke are almost 50 percent higher in people who have vapors than in people who don’t,” said interventional cardiologist Dr. Mahmoud Sharaf from UnityPoint Health St. Luke.

According to the American Heart Association, over 3,500 teenagers start vaping every day. In 2018 alone, the number of students doing vape almost doubled.

That is a worrying number for Dr. Sharaf.

“If this trend continues, we can only assume that many of these respiratory and cardiovascular problems will occur more frequently,” said Dr. Sharaf.

Problems such as raising and lowering blood pressure, increasing adrenaline and increasing heart rate.

“Increased heart rate can increase the risk of a heart attack,” said Dr. Sharaf affects the stability of cholesterol plaques in the arteries. “

Dr. Sharaf said that if these cholesterol plaques become more unstable, they can break, causing clots to form in the blood vessels, leading to either a heart attack or a stroke.

He said one of the biggest problems many people don’t think about is that it can take a while for the consequences of steaming to be recognized.

“Well, there are certainly immediate effects, but I think what is more important is the long-term and medium-term effects,” said Dr. Sharaf, that kind of age group. “

He said, while realizing that some people give up smoking with vaping, it is something he would not consider safe.

Dr. Sharaf said the ultimate goal is that people don’t use nicotine products at all. He said you should contact your doctor to find other ways to be smoke-free.