Health sectors that want to grow as a Casper 'Dahlia' couple plant 'Ask Wellness' in the city center

Ask Wellness is a new health store on 163 South Wolcott Street in Casper. (Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – A Casper couple is preparing to open their new “Ask Wellness” store in the city center.

The opening ceremony will take place on Saturday, January 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ask Wellness at 163 South Wolcott Street offers health products made in Wyoming, but the couple almost chose a different name for the business.

“It started when Cece said,” Let’s call it Dahlia for our company name, “said Dana Bonanader on Tuesday.” It’s for Dana and Cecilia together. “

Dana Bonander and Cece Tolin in the new shop. (Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

Bonander and Cece Tolin thought for a while that the name “Dahlia” might fit the health focus of the new company.

“Well, dahlia is a plant and one of the main aspects is a branch,” explains Bonander. “That’s cool, you know, a branch of peace, a branch to bring people together. So what’s another name that could be fun?”

Bonander started looking for different names related to the branch of the word.

“I started going through these different names and” Ask “is another name for Branch and” Ask “is also a Nordic god who is very similar to Adam and Eve,” he says.

Then the name “Ask Wellness” was introduced because the company not only focuses on offering health products, but also has discussions with people about health and well-being.

Bonanander and Tolin say that they and their family members have had pain therapy and other health problems in their lives, including Bonanader’s mother with multiple sclerosis.

Dietary supplements are among the products available. (Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

“I was always doing research and I came across a video about marijuana 10 years ago, and part of it was about MS and the relief that (marijuana) offered,” Bonanader says.

He continued researching the plant and later Bonanader and Tolin met some people who sold CBD, which stands for cannabidiol, the second most common active ingredient in cannabis.

“We met some people who started selling CBD and looked at it,” says Bonander. “The problem was the bulk of the products that were out there. What is a good product? How do you know?”

Tolin heralds that her interest in CBD as a pain reliever began at that time, but that the two were busy with other things in their lives and “we just put it off.”

“Then I don’t know, my (dog) chip turns 14, had cancer in early 2019 and just didn’t work,” says Tolin.

This board was made with corks from wine bottles that Bonander and Tolin finished. (Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

Tolin began to investigate whether CBD could be an option for dogs struggling with pain or illness. At this point, a relationship with friend AJ Hakala, who, according to Tolin, was also a long-time customer of her at Vintage Fine Wine and Martini Bar, began to take a new direction.

Hakala sent a message to Tolin telling her that he had some CBD products that she could possibly try, and one day Hakala’s wife brought some samples for Tolin to try.

Hakala and his father J. Charles Hakala are Glenrock based “Body Armor Products” where they produce THC-free CBD products from organic hemp from Bend, Oregon.

Wyoming legislation passed a law in 2019 that legalized the manufacture of hemp products in the state. CBD is legal as long as the THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is the psychoactive component of cannabis, does not exceed 0.3%.

J. Charles Hakala spent over 40 years in the pharmacy and AJ Hakala is a chemist himself. Originally, they focused on researching and manufacturing nutritional supplements and vitamins such as turmeric, vitamin C and magnesium iodine, explains Bonander.

“You have formulated different compounds for different things like trace elements because you know that our food has arrived where you take the fortified vitamins from the ground,” he adds. “So you don’t get what we should get from our plants. It’s a way to give it back to our bodies.”

The Hakalas thought that they wanted to expand their business to offer solutions for things like pain management and anxiety, and attended an animal show in Las Vegas, where they found that there was a “plethora” of CBD products for pets.

They started developing their CBD products in Glenrock, which, according to Tolin, were tested by third parties. While Wyoming can contain up to 0.3% THC in CBD products, most products available at Ask Wellness do not contain any, according to Tolin and Bonander.

“It was a quality business for us,” says Bonander. “They’re from Glenrock, so it’s local. They get third-party inspections so we can check the quality of the pesticides and herbicides and make sure none of them are there.”

“All of a sudden everything fit together. It was something we could stand behind. “

Bonanander’s research on CBD increasingly led him to believe that it was a good option for pain relief. However, when he noticed symptoms of diverticultis, which he called inflammation of the colon and large intestine, he had learned something firsthand.

Chewable CBD tablets stand on a Barnwood Bros. shelf (Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

One night when he couldn’t sleep, Tolin woke up and suggested trying a CBD product that can be poured into a drink.

“I took it and within about 10 minutes I felt relieved enough to fall asleep,” says Bonander. “So it was like that, okay. I’m starting to believe in it even more. “

Tolin gives an insight into Body Armor Products’ process of creating their CBD options. AJ Hakala’s old college roommate grows organic hemp that is sent to Glenrock as hemp oil.

The Hakalas then worked to extract the CBD from the hemp oil and were able to create a water-soluble form.

“As humans, we’re almost 60 percent water,” says Tolin. “This way our body can break down water better. Otherwise the oil is absorbed by the organs and simply stays there. “

“There are studies that prove this on an oil basis

it will just like 5-7% absorption. With the water (soluble products) you can reach up to 80%. It is more for your money. “

Bonander adds that the water-soluble products are also reabsorbed faster, which provides faster pain relief.

Bonander and Tolin painted the walls and hung pictures of places they had traveled to. (Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

With regard to CBD products, Ask Wellness offers a variety of options, including products that can be taken, as well as topics that can be rolled onto the skin, for example.

“We have an online shop,” says Bonander. “We will have our website fully functional at some point so customers can order and ship our products.”

“We shipped to Delaware. We shipped to Tennessee. And the nice thing is that TSA (Transportation Security Administration) authorized it so you could actually travel with it.”

Chewable tablets are available from Ask Wellness for both people and pets. Those for dogs have beef flavor.

“We started with Chip,” says Tolin.

Bonander and Tolin were also at the Beartrap Summer Festival on Casper Mountain last year.

A few testimonials are already hanging in the store. (Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

“We also saw great results when we went up to Beartrap,” says Bonander. “You know, people raise their dogs because they think it’s going to be an outdoor event, it’s going to be fun for (the dogs).”

“And then they find that their dog is worried. There are a lot of people, a lot of noise, a lot of music. So we gave out samples and we had a lot of people who came back (and said): “We saw results from our dog immediately.” You were calmer.

According to Bonander, cats can also take the CBD products. Tolin explains that people can split the five milligrams of tablets for cats or small dogs in half, which results in a lower dosage.

Bonanander says research shows that the products are safe, but people are encouraged to speak to their doctors or veterinarians if they have any concerns. He points out that especially pets or people taking other medications should speak to doctors to ensure that there is no risk that the CBD products will interact with these medications and cause side effects.

He adds that menopausal women may be interested in learning about CBD.

“It was an interesting thing because I actually called a girl and asked if I should go through menopause,” says Bonander. “It was information I didn’t know.”

He knew that menopausal women could experience pain, inflammation, anxiety, and sleep disorders.

“So I thought, okay, let me do some research,” Bonander continues. “With anxiety, with depression, how you feel is very important. You know, as a scientific look at the drug or the supplement, how it interacts with your body, it’s very subjective.”

“Well, in the menopause, there are a few difficult things that you can scientifically figure out which are hot flashes. So small amounts of CBD can actually lower your body temperature while large amounts can increase your body temperature. I found that very interesting . “

There are other possible benefits of CBD for menopausal women who experience osteoporosis or bone loss.

“There are two CBD receptors, CB1 and CB2,” says Bonander. “Well, if you take CBD, it hits the CB1 receptor and actually triggers bone mass recovery.”

Because Ask Wellness has a relationship with body protection products, certain products can be requested to be developed. Tolin and Bonander say that when customers give feedback they can notify the Hakalas that they may find things that are tailored to what people are looking for.

“(Hakala) made water-based lavender oil with a cream and a lotion, and he also formulated one for us, a rollerball without the smell for those who want it,” says Tolin.

The chewable tablets come in six flavors. Bonander and Tolin are of the opinion that these substances can be better absorbed if the product remains in the mouth for longer. CBD can also be mixed with drinks or food.

They describe some of the aromas as invigorating, others as relaxing.

“Well, one thing AJ told us … if you have ideas about something, bring them to us,” Tolin says. “You know, one thing we’re always open to is feedback. We’ll bring that back to AJ. As a chemist, he always wants to find something new. “

Ask Wellness also offers products that can be poured into a bath to relieve pain associated with body aches. While these contain CBD, they also have other ingredients, all of which are clearly listed on the containers.

“The lists are short, which I like because you know what you’re typing,” says Tolin.

Bonanander and Tolin did some work in the building where Ask Wellness is located. Other Vintage customers suggested taking a look at the business room.

“Steve Grimshaw owns this building because it’s part of the National Bank building, but one day I talked to Ed and Judy Holthouse in the bar and we just talked about this business deal and found space and they said, ‘We have one small space “And it fits our budget for the start perfectly,” says Tolin. “We don’t want to go off the gun too quickly, you know, because that’s how some companies fail, so we’re just taking small steps.”

They brightened up the interior with new colors and added paintings and pictures that they collected during their time together.

“For the logo, Dana actually came up with a kind of idea we wanted, and we had a friend who created the graphics and colors,” says Tolin. “We talked and we wanted natural colors.”

The shelves for the products were made by Barnwood Bros. Nix Signs. The Ask Wellness signs were on the outside of the shop.

“When people come in, it’s a warm feeling,” says Bonander. “It is a cozy feeling, you know, as we have already spoken, you know, we want to create an atmosphere when people come in, feel relaxed, feel invited, do not feel under pressure to buy.”

“We will never put pressure on anyone to buy anything. We have had a lot of people who came back because they wanted to do more research and take care of it, and we definitely respect that.”

Signs inform about all products and other sources of information will be available.

“We want to help the community,” says Bonander. “We want to help other small businesses. We will have a community board. “

Bonander and Tolin are also wine lovers. A board made with corks from wine bottles that they have completed over the years has room for customer reviews and other community information.

“As soon as we get started, we have the idea of ​​expanding our business as much as possible. You know that you are doing courses for the veterinary clinics,” says Tolin. “Unfortunately, it’s one of those things where their boards don’t allow them to sell products (CBD products for their pets), but they can pass the information on to their customers.”

“Ultimately, the goal is to offer the veterinary clinics an open house so they can get more details than the average Joe off the street might do.”

Similar clinics can be offered to other interested groups in Casper. Ask Wellness offers courses where customers get discounts on products after learning about CBD and talking about health.

“Saturday we have our grand opening from 10 to 4,” says Tolin. “Come in, check it out. Ask questions. Wind City Sweets & Treats will do a few little bites. “

They also have a drawing that people can use to win a basket full of products. People have the option to earn tickets for the draw based on their spending and Ask Wellness plans to give discounts during the opening.

J. Charles Hakala will also be at the store on Saturday to speak to people and answer questions.

Ask Wellness offers more than just CBD products and plans to expand it.

“Basically we want high quality products,” says Bonander. “You know, our society has gotten so used to Walmart products, the cheap Amazon products where quality sometimes falls by the wayside.”

“When we launch a new product, we want to make sure it’s a quality product for our customers.”

Ask wellness plans to be open from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Fridays and from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Saturdays. They are also available by appointment.

Hours could be extended in the future.

