Health officials warn of further coronavirus cases in Australia

Health officials believe that more Australians could unwittingly carry the deadly corona virus than China’s president warned that its spread is accelerating.

Four Australians traveling from China were diagnosed with a potentially fatal respiratory illness, one of which had returned almost three weeks ago before being reported.

When the Australian authorities hurry to contact passengers on these flights, Chinese President Xi Jinping called an emergency meeting and warned of a “serious situation,” the country’s state media said.

The death toll increased from 26 to 41 in one day, including a doctor who had treated ground zero virus patients.

Three men from New South Wales and a Victorian man are isolated in major hospitals in Sydney and Melbourne after experiencing symptoms.

The NSW men traveled from China to Australia on January 6, 19 and 20, and may have infected more people on flights and in the community.

The authorities are urgently trying to reach passengers on the same aircraft as the four victims.

Australian chief physician Professor Brendan Murphy said he didn’t think the men were contagious during their flights, as they showed no symptoms at the time.

Evidence of the flu-like illness only became visible after her arrival in Sydney.

However, experts are still aware of the virus, and Professor Murphy urged those in Wuhan and those in close contact with them to look for symptoms of fever, cough, sore throat, vomiting, and difficulty breathing.

“There may be others like this person who have traveled to Australia who were healthy on arrival and who may develop the disease,” said Professor Murphy.

More than 1,300 people are infected worldwide, most of them in China, where the virus first appeared at a fish market in Wuhan City that sold illegal wildlife.

Military doctors supply Wuhan with urgently needed goods where the hospitals are overcrowded with patients. Photo: AAP

Corona virus has been confirmed in other countries, including Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, France, Malaysia and the United States.

A number of Chinese cities have banned travel during the Chinese New Year celebrations. Wuhan’s 11 million residents are detained.

Australians with corona virus

Two of the Australian cases hospitalized in Sydney flew directly from Wuhan – a 53-year-old on January 20 and a 43-year-old two days earlier.

The third man, 35, arrived on January 6th from the southern city of Shenzhen.

A fourth, also over 50 years old, was Australia’s first confirmed case of the virus after it landed in Melbourne from Guangzhou on January 19.

Only the 53-year-old man is said to have been infectious on his trip to Australia. He flew to Sydney on the China Eastern flight MU749 and the authorities are gathering information about other passengers on this flight.

As a precaution, passengers on China Southern Airlines flight CZ321 from Guangzhou to Melbourne will also be contacted on January 19.

The Melbourne coronavirus patient spent two weeks in Wuhan before coming to Australia on Sunday, January 19, but did not contact the general practitioner until January 23 after symptoms appeared.

data-s = “video / mp4″>

Professor Murphy said Australians were at greatest risk from people traveling the week before Wuhan was banned from traveling last Thursday.

Australians should not travel to Wuhan or the Chinese province of Hubei.

Hong Kong emergency

Hong Kong has declared a virus emergency that will limit connections to mainland China, where coronavirus deaths have increased from 26 the previous day to 41.

The U.S. is organizing a charter flight on Sunday to bring its citizens and diplomats back from Wuhan, the central Chinese city that is the epicenter of the outbreak, the Wall Street Journal reported.

France is also planning to evacuate French nationals trapped in Wuhan by blocking the Chinese government, the South China Morning Post reported.

In Hong Kong, city guide Carrie Lam said in five confirmed cases that flights and high-speed trains between the city and Wuhan were being stopped.

Schools in Hong Kong, which are currently on New Year’s holidays, will be closed until February 17th, and the education authorities have asked universities to extend the student leave.

The state-run China Global Television Network reported in a tweet on Saturday that a doctor who had treated patients in Wuhan, 62-year-old Liang Wudong, had died from the virus.

The US coffee chain Starbucks announced that following a similar move by McDonalds in five cities in Hubei, it will close all branches in Hubei Province for the week of New Year’s week.

-with AAP