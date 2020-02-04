Health officials in Wisconsin are pushing for flu shots

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4552301002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=flu%2Ctom-barrett%2Cdisease%2Cflu-vaccine%2Cdisgust%2Coverall-negative%2Cchildrens-hospital-of-wisconsin%2Cwuhan-coronavirus-outbreak&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Flocal&ssts=news%2Flocal&series=" name="snow-player/4552301002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/01/23/USAT/6bb88744-b66b-4bc9-81ff-ab2e7fe6a558-Army_elementary_school_homecoming_16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE Purchase photo

As coronavirus cases in China have increased in recent days, health workers in Milwaukee have said that the local outbreak of flu was a more urgent problem.

Mayor Tom Barrett said Tuesday during a press conference four times as many people in the hospital in Milwaukee for the flu this season compared to last season. There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin.

From 1 September to 31 January, the city’s health department registered 281 admissions for flu. More than half were admitted to hospital in January. There were 70 cases for the same period last year.

“That increase is worrying for health care providers and the health department,” Barrett said.

The peak in cases is because a powerful type of flu has become dominant, Barrett said. The season began in the fall with the milder Influenza B, but the “much stronger and faster traveling” Influenza A has risen sharply in recent weeks, he said.

Nationwide, 68 children have died from the flu and about 19 million people are sick this season, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And the flu season is not over yet: the peak is yet to come, Dr. said. Lyn Ranta, the associate chief medical officer at Children’s Wisconsin.

Because the season usually ends in April or May, it’s not too late to get a flu shot, health officials said. Approximately 38% of the population of Milwaukee have received the shot, and ideally 70% of a population should be vaccinated, Ranta said.

That percentage is at the same level as other years, Ranta said, but officials would like to see it improve.

“Flu vaccines are incredibly safe and very effective,” she said.

And getting flu is “largely preventable,” she said. People often have to wash their hands, cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze and stay home from work or school when they feel sick.

The health department offers flu shots free of charge in its three walk-in clinics during certain hours. For children 18 years of age and younger to receive an injection, they must be uninsured, enrolled in Medicaid or BadgerCare, or be an Indian or Alaska resident.

For times and locations, visit city.milwaukee.gov/health/immunizations and click on “Immunization Clinic Services.”

City health officials said they were monitoring the spread of the corona virus and were prepared to quickly detect all cases that appeared in Wisconsin. They would quarantine or isolate patients and anyone they came into contact with.

The CDC has identified 11 cases of coronavirus in the US, more than 20,000 people are sick and 427 people have died.

