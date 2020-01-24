Health officials in Michigan are investigating 3 possible cases of coronavirus

Michigan health officials say they are investigating three potential coronavirus-related outbreaks in China.

The Michigan Department of Health claims to have approved tests by three people – two in Washtenaw County and one in Macomb County. Approved samples are sent to the CDC for testing.

“Given the number of samples tested nationally, no specific lead time is available, but the results are expected within a few days. The information about this outbreak is changing rapidly. “

All cases examined in Michigan were mildly ill. These people are self-isolating and local health officials closely monitor anyone who has been in close contact with them, MDHHS said.

“At MDHHS, we recognize the potential threat associated with this virus and are working to identify any suspicious cases in Michigan,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy for Health at MDHHS. “Our goal is to quickly identify people with the virus and prevent it from spreading. We encourage healthcare providers to stay vigilant when examining patients for symptoms and travel history and to contact their local health departments immediately if they see a potential case. “

Corona viruses are a large group of viruses that are common in animals and humans. In rare cases, the virus can be transmitted from animals to humans. This new type of corona virus is a newly discovered version that has so far not been detected in animals or humans. The source is not yet known.

The novel 2019 corona virus was identified as the cause of the onset of a respiratory disease that was first identified in Wuhan. Research is ongoing to find out more, but according to the CDC, the virus has spread from person to person.

Patients with confirmed infection have been reported to have mild to severe respiratory problems with symptoms of:

fever

to cough

shortness of breath

CDC currently believes that symptoms may appear as early as two days or up to 14 days after exposure. If someone believes they have symptoms and recently traveled to Wuhan, China, or had contact with someone who had the virus, they should call their doctor or hospital prior to arrival so that the appropriate preventive measures can be initiated ,

Health checks for travelers from Wuhan were performed at five US airports, including Atlanta (ATL), Chicago (ORD), San Francisco (SFO), New York (JFK) and Los Angeles (LAX).

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.