Health officials in China say 9 deaths from newly identified coronavirus: NPR

Hospital staff washes the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center emergency exit in Wuhan, China, on Wednesday, treating patients infected with a new virus.

Dake Kang / AP



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Dake Kang / AP

Dake Kang / AP

A newly identified strain of coronavirus killed nine people in China, 440 more confirmed infections, Beijing health officials said Wednesday when they expressed concern about its spread during the New Year celebrations.

China’s Disease Prevention and Control Bureau said that while the virus does not appear to be as virulent as the virus that caused severe acute respiratory syndrome 17 years ago, it was “highly contagious”.

“The virus is mainly transmitted through the respiratory tract,” said Li Bin, deputy director of the Chinese health commission that oversees the overseas office, at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday morning. “It can mutate and there is a risk of further spread.”

Li Bin, deputy director of the National Health Commission of China, speaks at a press conference at the State Council Information Office in Beijing on Wednesday about the spread of the new corona virus in China.

Mark Schiefelbein / AP



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Mark Schiefelbein / AP

Mark Schiefelbein / AP

The new lunar year is China – and the busiest travel time worldwide. Officially, the New Year is this Saturday, but the celebrations continue well into February.

“During the Chinese New Year, the risk of the epidemic spreading and the difficulty of preventing and combating it increase with the increase in the number of people living in the country. We cannot take it lightly,” Li said, according to a translation in South China Morgenpost.

The virus, known as 2019-nCoV, was discovered in downtown Wuhan last month. Since then, it has spread to other parts of China, and isolated cases have been found in Japan, Thailand, South Korea, and more recently in the United States.

Symptoms of infection include fever, dry cough, difficulty breathing, diarrhea and body aches.

On Tuesday, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that a man from Washington State, who was traveling to Wuhan, China on 15 March 18, said Everett, Washington, health officials have found his condition to be “healthy ” designated.

The CDC announced last week that it has started screening passengers arriving from Wuhan at three airports, Los Angeles International, San Francisco International and New York’s JFK. On Tuesday, the CDC announced that Hartfield-Jackson International from Atlanta and O’Hare International from Chicago were on the list and that all Wuhan arrivals would be directed through these five airports.

Li said the sudden surge in confirmed cases in China was due to a more effective diagnosis. He said 2,197 people who were in close contact with infected patients were being persecuted, and 1,394 of whom were under close medical supervision.

Meanwhile, the head of the Chinese Disease Prevention and Control Bureau said the new virus came from wildlife sold at a Wuhan fish market.

The director general of the office, Gao Fu, referred to a paper released on Tuesday by a team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the People’s Liberation Army and the Pasteur Institute in Shanghai, which concluded that the natural host of the Wuhan corona virus Bats could be … but there could be an unknown intermediate between bats and humans. “

The new virus and SARS virus are both mutations in HKU9-1, a virus found in fruit bats, according to the South China Morning Post.

Previously, most scientists had believed that the Wuhan virus could not trigger a SARS-like epidemic because the two viruses were genetically different.

However, the new study concludes that the new virus, although “comparatively weaker” than SARS, binds to the same human enzyme that was identified as a receptor for the SARS virus.

An animal-to-human transmission of the SARS virus, which originated in China and was spread worldwide by infected passengers at the end of 2002 and continued until 2003, has long been suspected, according to the world, with bats being a prime suspect in the health organization.

During the 2002-2003 pandemic, SARS infected more than 8,000 people, including nine in other Asian countries, Europe and North America. The disease caused 774 deaths, particularly in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, to the CDC.