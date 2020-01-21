Health officials confirm first US case of Wuhan coronavirus

The first US case of coronavirus originating in China has been confirmed by US health authorities.

Viral pneumonia, which cannot be cured, has been referred to as the “Wuhan virus” because it originated in the fish market in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China.

It comes from the same family of coronaviruses that trigger severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). There was a significant outbreak in 2002-2003.

US officials today confirmed that an American citizen – in his mid-30s – is in good condition in a hospital after returning from Wuhan in the middle of last week.

The case was exposed in the state of Washington.

It is known that nearly 300 people in China were infected with the virus, which raised fears of an international pandemic during the lunar new year travel storm.

In the meantime, the mayor of Wuhan City has announced the sixth death in the region.

It comes after confirmation from the authorities that viral pneumonia can spread through human contact.

It was picked up by 15 medical personnel and prompted airports around the world, including Australia and the United States, to search for travelers from China.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said last week that travelers from Wuhan will be screened at San Francisco, New York JFK, and Los Angeles airports.

That is now being extended to Atlanta and Chicago.

In a statement, the CDC said today that the situation regarding the so-called “2019-nCoV” is still unclear.

The organization said: “While serious illnesses, including illnesses that resulted in multiple deaths, have been reported in China, other patients have had a milder illness and have been discharged.

“Symptoms associated with this virus included fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

“Confirmation that this virus is transmitted from person to person to a limited extent raises concern about this virus. However, CDC continues to believe that the risk of 2019-nCoV to the American public is currently low.”

Main image: Health officials monitor thermographic monitors at a quarantine inspection station at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia. Picture by: Vincent Thian / AP / Press Association Images