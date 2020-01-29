New Hampshire health officials are awaiting test results to determine if two people in the state have a coronavirus that has been linked to more than 100 deaths. Officials said the two had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak. They reported mild symptoms that could be caused by the virus, and they were placed in isolation during testing. The World Health Organization has increased the risk of the virus to a high level, with cases confirmed in almost two dozen places around the world. . The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have announced that 20 US airports, including Boston Logan International Airport, will screen passengers. One of the lone patients in New Hampshire is a 19-year-old man who returned from Wuhan on January 1. 6. Doctors at Littleton Regional Healthcare said he was fine and that if he had not traveled recently, he would have been treated and released. “For now, this case is still suspect,” said Robert Nutter, president and CEO of Littleton Regional Healthcare. The patient is an international student at the White Mountain School in Bethlehem. School officials said he was in Hubei Province, China from December 21 to January 5. Officials said he was at home during the winter holidays, but was not from Wuhan City, and hospital officials said the man had mild breathing problems after he died. returned to New Hampshire and immediately called for help. He was admitted to the hospital on Thursday as a precaution. “We were worried about him because of his travel history, and his symptoms sort of indicated a suspicious case of this new coronavirus,” said Nutter. These symptoms, including a fever, were “He had what would be viewed by the general public as a big cold,” said Dr. Ed Duffy, medical director of Littleton Regional Healthcare. School officials said no one else on campus had reported symptoms associated with the coronavirus. “A negative pressure room is a room that, when the door opens, air comes in. It doesn’t come out,” said Duffy. “So the respiratory droplets or the air in the room don’t mix with the general air.” Hospital officials said that staff who deal with the patient were protected by special gowns and masks, but the patient did not need much in the “He did not need oxygen “said Duffy. “He didn’t need any medicine. He didn’t need any other respiratory therapy.” Hospital officials said community safety is a primary concern, and there is nothing to worry about in this case. “The community and our visitors,” said Duffy. Duffy said other common illnesses pose more of a threat to granite statues. “Influenza remains a much more virulent, much more dangerous threat to our communities than this point, “he said. State health officials have released little information about the other patient, including where the person is being treated. Officials said the person recently traveled to China and is being held in solitary confinement. If tests show that either patient has a new coronavirus, more information will be released, officials said. CDC has reported five confirmed cases of the virus in the United States, while China has reported more than 4,500 cases. A Level 3 travel advisory was issued late Monday evening, urging Americans to postpone any trips to China, with an increased advisory for Hubei Province, which means Americans should not be traveling there yet . “There is no spread of this virus in our communities here at home,” said CDC director Robert Redfield. “This is why our current assessment is that the immediate health risk of this new virus for the general public is low in our country. “Health officials said the numbers could change in the coming days, but the goal is to contain the virus and stop it from spreading.

New Hampshire health officials are awaiting test results to determine if two people in the state have a coronavirus that has been linked to more than 100 deaths.

Officials said the two had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak. They reported mild symptoms that could be caused by the virus, and they were placed in isolation during testing.

The World Health Organization has increased the risk of the virus to a high level, with cases confirmed in almost two dozen locations around the world. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have announced that 20 US airports, including Boston Logan International Airport, will screen for disease.

One of the lone patients in New Hampshire is a 19-year-old man who returned from Wuhan on January 6. Doctors at Littleton Regional Healthcare said he was fine, and without his recent trip, he would have been treated and released.

“To this day, this case is still a suspect case,” said Robert Nutter, president and CEO of Littleton Regional Healthcare.

The patient is an international student at White Mountain School in Bethlehem. School officials said he was in Hubei Province, China from December 21 to January 5.

Hospital officials said the man had mild breathing problems after returning to New Hampshire and immediately called for help. He was admitted to hospital on Thursday as a precaution.

“We were worried about him because of his travel history, and his symptoms sort of indicated a suspicious case of this new coronavirus,” said Nutter.

These symptoms, including a fever, were mild.

“He had what would be viewed by the general public as a great cold,” said Dr. Ed Duffy, chief medical officer of Littleton Regional Healthcare.

School officials said no one else on campus had reported symptoms associated with coronavirus

The patient was placed in a negative pressure room, said Duffy.

“A negative pressure room is one that, when the door opens, air comes in. It doesn’t come out,” said Duffy. “So the respiratory droplets or the air in the room don’t mix with the general air.”

Hospital officials said that the staff caring for the patient were protected by special gowns and masks, but that the patient did not need much treatment.

“He didn’t need oxygen,” said Duffy. “He didn’t need any medicine. He didn’t need any other respiratory therapy.”

Hospital officials said community safety is a primary concern, and there is not much to fear in this case.

“The community and visitors to our facility are at virtually no risk of contracting this disease,” said Duffy.

Duffy said that other common illnesses are more of a threat to granite statues.

“Influenza remains a much more virulent threat, far more dangerous for our communities at this stage,” he said.

State health officials have released little information about the other patient, including where the person is being treated. Officials said the person recently visited China and is being held in solitary confinement.

If tests show that either patient has a new coronavirus, more information will be released, officials said.

The CDC has reported five confirmed cases of the virus in the United States, while China has reported more than 4,500 cases.

A Level 3 travel advisory was released late Monday evening urging Americans to postpone any trips to China, with an increased advisory for Hubei Province, which means Americans should not be traveling there yet .

“Right now, there is no spread of this virus in our communities here at home,” said CDC director Robert Redfield. “This is why our current assessment is that the immediate risk to the health of this new virus for the general public is low in our country.”

Health officials have said the numbers may change in the coming days, but the goal is to contain the virus and prevent it from spreading.

