Health groups focus on flavored sheep in new awareness campaign paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The Canadian Lung Association and the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada have worked together to launch the campaign, which has been launched on social media and will be broadcast on television for the next three months.

“There was of course no nicotine in the ice,” said Terry Dean, CEO of the lung club. “But the whole idea was to point to the absurdity of this (vape) taste offering. We have more than 7,000 on the market and they clearly target young people. “

The parents filmed for the advertisement, whose plain expression and comments were recorded on video, responding to the seller with a mix of shock and indignation.

“Why would you give that to children?” Ask a woman unbelieving.

Another parent skeptically asks whether taking nicotine is good for children.

“I’m not a doctor,” the man says. “So I can’t say for sure.”

Another parent can barely hide his anger and blow it up to the seller.

“How dare you?” He shouts, about shots of parents throwing away the ice.

Lesley James, the senior health policy manager at the Heart & Stroke Foundation, said that as the youth grew, the group felt it was important to create the campaign.

“We’ve taken a satirical approach, but there’s nothing funny about nicotine addiction,” she said. “These products are sold to look like candy or dessert. These attractive flavors are attractive to the youth and that high nicotine content makes them addictive. “

The groups want all levels of government to limit the sale of vape flavors, with the lung association insisting on limiting the number of flavors. Heart & Stroke argues for a complete ban.

Supporters of vapen defend the products as a safer alternative to smoking that can help people quit smoking.

Both the lung club and Heart & Stroke hope that the campaign triggers discussions between parents, educators and young people.

“We want them to have conversations and know that this is not just flavored water,” James said. “These are serious chemicals that can have really harmful effects.”

A Health Canada spokeswoman said that promotion of vaporizing flavor products targeted at young people as depicted in the advertising campaign has already been banned by the federal government.

“The government of Canada acknowledges that, despite these existing bans, some companies will choose to operate outside the law,” Maryse Durette said in a statement.

“That is why Health Canada has significantly increased its compliance and enforcement activities to ensure that the industry complies with provisions designed to prevent the marketing of vaping flavors in ways that appeal to young people.”

In December, the federal department proposed banning advertising for sheep in areas where young people can see them in an effort to curb the increase in the use of minor e-cigarettes.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu proposed the new rules that would prohibit the promotion of sheep in specialty shops, businesses and online platforms visited by young people.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia has become the first province to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and juices in the event of regulatory changes that came into effect on April 1.

A spokeswoman for Ontario’s Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province has taken action by prohibiting in-store promotion of vapor products in gas bars and convenience stores as of January 1.

“Minister Elliott is increasingly concerned about the prevalence and health impact of young sheep,” said Hayley Chazan in a statement. “We expect to be able to draw up additional regulations in the coming months.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 8, 2020.

Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press