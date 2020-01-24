Health Department of the Monongalia County tests for dangerous radon gas in day care centers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County Health Department (MCHD) received $ 18,600 from the Environmental Protection Agency to test for lethal gas radon in daycare.

Radon is an odorless, tasteless, and colorless gas that causes lung cancer in the long term and is estimated to kill 21,000 Americans annually. The US Surgeon General recommends that all homes in the country be tested for radon. MCHD plans to use the money to test around 40 centers in Monongalia County and six in Preston County to assess and mitigate the potential risk to children.

Joseph Lawson, a medic registered with MCHD, tests the radon gas from the floor to the base of a house or business.

“Hopefully we won’t find anything,” said Lawson. “Here in Monongalia County we are considered a red zone, which is why we have the highest level of EPA that can be achieved.” Our results with private households show that every fifth private household has a high level of radon. “

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States after tobacco smoke. Those who want to test their homes or businesses as recommended can buy home tests from Lowes, or contact certified testers like him from MCHD, according to Lawson.

He said radon is measured in picocuries per liter and only one is equivalent to smoking two to three cigarettes a day. The situation must be mitigated from level four.

“If you have a high level, you will have to go through a mitigation process. The mitigation process will cost about $ 1,500 to complete. This will really reduce the amount of radon in a house,” Lawson said.