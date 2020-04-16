Health and fitness treatment staff still furnishing treatment at household during COVID-19 Pandemic

SIOUX Town (KTIV) — Health and fitness care personnel are at the forefront of many peoples minds as they deal with the COVID-19 Pandemic on the entrance lines.

Lots of continue to have to venture into people’s houses to get them the cure they want.

Alicia Nyreen is an RN Case Manager with Mercy Dwelling Treatment. She mentioned household health treatment workers can supply a lot of points to individuals like labs, catheter changes, wound care, IV’S, and serving to with drugs all from the individuals house.

But, shielding by themselves is even more critical all through this time for the reason that COVID-19 isn’t transforming what they do on a day-to-day foundation.

“We carry around our particular protecting tools,” claimed Nyreen. “So we wear masks and gloves at all periods now. Then we have robes and experience shields and all the other protecting equipment that we would require in scenario we go into a household and they have symptoms of COVID-19 that we were not knowledgeable of before we received there or if they arrived down with a beneficial COVID-19 analysis.”

Nyreen said whilst they may well be putting themselves in harms way, they are helping limit that hazard to other people today.

They’re executing expert services at household so people you should not have to be uncovered to as lots of folks as they ordinarily would.

If you would like to get a house overall health worker by Mercy, just simply call their office environment and they will get into get in touch with with your medical doctor.

Their number is (712) 233-5100.

