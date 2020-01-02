Headphones that read your brain can give you telekinetic control over your technology

Loading...

For the past 45 years, SIGGRAPH, the renowned annual conference for everything to do with computer graphics, is a great place to watch if you want a taste of the future. In the eighties, the animation fanatics Ed Catmull and John Lasseter met for the first time. A decade later they had created Toy Story, the first full-length film animated on a computer. In the 1990s it was home to a spectacular demo in which thousands of visitors used color-coded paddles to play a gigantic Pong collaboration game. Today, millions of online games are played everywhere.

And in 2017, an early-stage startup named Neurable and VR-graphic company Estudiofuture demonstrated a game called The Awakening. In The Awakening, players have put on a VR headset, along with head-mounted electrodes designed for reading their brain waves. Using machine learning technology to decode these messy brain signals, Neurable was able to convert thoughts into game actions. Players could select, pick up and throw objects simply by thinking about them. No gamepads, controller or exercise required. Is this the future of computer interaction as we know it?

In the last days of 2019, Neurable went further than gaming. But it has lost none of its enthusiasm for building technology that can be operated by a person who uses nothing but brain activity. Having just announced a new $ 6 million financing round, the company is preparing to create its first mass-market product: what, according to its makers, the first real & # 39; daily brain-computer interface & # 39; of the world. Soon in the neighborhood.

Read your mind

According to Neurable CEO, Dr. Ramses Alcaide, it all started when he was a kid. Eight, to be precise. "My uncle had a truck accident and lost both legs," he told Digital Trends. "(Since then) the idea of ​​developing technology for people who can do differently has been my big, never-ending quest."

It is a quest that first brought Alcaide to the University of Washington for a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, in which he developed prosthetic control systems. Then it went to the University of Michigan for a master's and then Ph.D. in neuroscience, focused on communication systems for brain activity. While there, Alcaide played a key role in one of the major technological breakthroughs that led to Neurable.

"We came up with a major breakthrough that enabled us to dramatically increase the signal-to-noise ratio for EEG and other types of signal processing systems for brain activity," he said.

EEG, shortly before electroencephalography, is a non-invasive method for controlling the electrical activity of the brain. Using electrodes placed along the scalp, it measures voltage fluctuations of ionic current in the neurons of the brain. Although the resulting signal contains much less information than you would receive from an functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scan, the technology is more portable because it does not require large, expensive equipment that is usually found only in clinics. That makes it more practical for use in real brain computer interfaces.

Cutting edge A.I. using algorithms to gauge EEG signals, Alcaide was convinced that performance statistics & # 39; significant enough & # 39; to make a commercial product possible. This can help people without the ability to use their limbs to easily operate the machines around them. His appeal could also transcend that group. The question was what form the final brain reading product would take.

The perfect form factor

Neurable & # 39; s first attempt at such a device was the DK1, an EEG reading cap, and software development kit. The company showed it by conducting demonstrations, such as allowing a toy racer to think about a job & # 39; & # 39; or flying drones with their mind. The DK1 used six dry electrodes (look, Ma, no gel!) And only took two minutes to calibrate. This was an important step forward compared to the previous proof-of-concept, which required 32 wet electrodes and a calibration time of 30 minutes. Yet Alcaide knew that this was not the platonic ideal of what he was trying to create.

That ideal is what Neurable is currently working on to bring it to market. Although it has not yet been shown publicly, it will be, according to Alcaide, headphones with the company's built-in electrode technology. Instead of, frankly, the crazy scientist of earlier EEG devices, it will instead look like something that we are all used to seeing daily. The headphones will seem completely unremarkable – and that is exactly the point.

"Because it's headphones, you can just put them on and no one will know you're wearing a brain computer interface," Alcaide said. “It looks like an average headset, but (gives users) the ability to operate hands-free. It can also follow your cognitive states during the day. "

These two main applications – one active, the other passive – are what Alcaide is enthusiastic about. So far, Neurable has demonstrated that its technology works. But like the earliest personal computers, it has not been possible to do much more than show that it works. A daily portable headset can change that.

The "audible" market, referring to ear-worn devices that also have smart features such as A.I. assistants or health tracking, is one of the fastest growing in technology. A recent report from International Data Corporation (IDC) suggested that smart earpiece shipments would reach 273.7 million per year by 2023. Today that is around half with 139.4 million. If Neurable was the first to be able to introduce brain reading technology in headphones, this would be a unique market opportunity. If there is anything that makes Apple & # 39; s AirPods Pro look like yesterday's news, this could be it!

With plans for Neurable to unveil the product somewhere in 2020, Alcaide was not yet able to say exactly what these headphones could do. "At a high level it is what you want to do with headphones as standard," he said. "I don't know if I can go into more detail, but it's pretty obvious (what that could be)."

In some respects. There is no Ph.D. in neuroscience to find out that a brain-computer interface built into headphones can be great for starting, stopping or skipping your tracks without using your hands or speaking commands aloud. But it can go much deeper than that. For example, the cognitive status tracking Alcaide referred to could be used to find the perfect soundtrack right now, depending on how you feel.

It could go even further through the rabbit hole by playing you the right song, not just to match your mood, but to bring you into a desired emotional state. Instead of just activating a specific playlist that suits your mood, a person can theoretically enter the desired emotion and then have a custom playlist generated to trigger that response.

The next big interface

Alcaide doesn't think his team is just building a cool gimmick. He believes that brain-computer interfaces represent the next major shift in the computer paradigm; the logical evolution in a series of popular mass market technologies that started with the personal computer and then passed on to devices such as the smartphone.

"Computer use is becoming more mobile," he said. "It also becomes (spatial). Because it continues to follow that path, we need forms of interaction that enable us to communicate more seamlessly with our technology."

New ways of interacting with technology are not just about speed. For example, the mouse was not just a faster keyboard. It changed the way we interacted with computers. Before the mouse, there was no way to indicate the universal shorthand of sages to indicate an area of ​​interest. As Steve Jobs told Playboy Magazine (of all places) in the 1980s: “If I want to tell you that there is a stain on your shirt, I will not do it linguistically: & # 39; There is a stain on your shirt 14 centimeters down from the collar and three centimeters to the left of your button. & # 39; & # 39;

Instead, we do this by taking our finger (or our mouse cursor) and indicating the exact location. The mouse authorized average users at a time when using a computer was scary. It ushered in the world of the graphical user interface and transformed computer operating systems into a recognizable, world-inspired environment that the user could go through.

A quarter of a century later, multi-touch did the same for touch screens of mobile devices. By touching a device to navigate on it, the middleman was removed from the mouse, making interactions even more intuitive. It also opened up more possibilities for real-world gestures such as "pinch to zoom in", while the application of sensors such as the accelerometer gave your smartphone a sense of where it was in terms of orientation.

Alcaide is convinced that brain computer interfaces will change the way we deal with machines to the same extent. If augmented reality becomes as big as many think it will be, we need a way to communicate with it. Communicating on the road with AR glasses is not easy with a mouse or by touching a mobile display. A.I. assistant-style speech interaction is an obvious solution in every scenario.

But a computer system that knows what you think could be good.

Do the benefits outweigh the risks & # 39; s?

Alcaide said brain reading technology will help create richer interactions. Take messages, for example. "Right now, the way we communicate is so limited," he said. “If I were to send you a message via SMS, versus speak to you in real life, we could interpret those messages differently depending on the media. Brain-computer interfaces enable us to add further context to what we send to each other. Imagine if you could send a text message and the color bubble can tell you how the person wants to say something: whether they are angry or upset or sarcastic. & # 39;

Or what if the technology, which constantly monitors your cognitive background, knew when you had to get certain information. In a world where users are bombarded with constant notifications, media, advertisements and other distractions, Alcaide believes that such technology can prevent data overload. "Your brain can determine which information is not important," he said.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuIkioUZ5zo (/ embed)

We are currently at the start of this specific journey. Neurable is far from the only group that works on brain-computer interfaces. Other interested parties range from advanced research laboratories at top universities to (who else?) Elon Musk's Neuralink brain-computer interface. But the founder and employees of Neurable are convinced that they are good.

Should we worry about the growing number of technology companies that want to stare into our brains to power the latest computer systems? After all, it is difficult to look at some of the more serious abuses of sensitive user data in recent years and to think that Silicon Valley is completely an element of trust. It is bad enough if algorithms simply search our data to predict what we are interested in. Would it be worse if they could read our brain?

"(People for sure) have the right to worry," Alcaide said. However, he also insists that Neurable works hard to protect users' brain data. He also thinks that part of his work at Neurable is to inform the public about exactly what he is doing – and what brain-computer interfaces will mean for us.

"We don't read thoughts," he said. "We read high-level electrical changes at brain level and then interpret them to make assumptions about what a person's thoughts are." Moreover, he notes that it is very easy for users to protect themselves against brain technology such as this. "You just don't put on (the headsets), do you?"

If Neurable has done its job well, Alcaide hopes that the benefits will be much, much greater than the perceived risks. The coming years will shed some light on whether he is right.

